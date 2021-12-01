11/30/2021

The Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, Gonzalo García Andrés, has indicated that Spain has exceeded 20 million jobs, something that has not happened since 2008, and has reported that workers in ERTE are already below 150,000.

“The behavior of employment, which has been the weakness of the Spanish economy in other crises, places us in a very good position to face the year 2022, even with the elements of uncertainty“, the Secretary of State has indicated during the Senate Budget Committee to report on the Draft Law of General State Budgets for the year 2022.

Thus, he has ensured that the recovery of the Spanish economy, which has been intense since March, is accelerating and has a clear manifestation in the behavior of employment, having exceeded the effective level of employment prepandemic.

Despite these data, the Secretary of State for the Economy has highlighted the drive for labor reform, currently under negotiation, to substantially reduce the temporality and for permanent contracts to become the norm. “A third of the workers are in a precarious contract,” he recalled.

Therefore, one of the objectives of the labor reform is boost stability in employment, with the reinforcement of discontinuous permanent contracts so that there can be more stable workers even though they have part of seasonality.

Slow recovery of GDP

García Andrés has also pointed out that this recovery is reflected in a set of indicators – such as tax collection – among which he has also mentioned GDP, although recognizing that it does so with some delay.

However, it has warned that this recovery environment is accompanied by a situation marked by elements of uncertainty related to the pandemic. In recent weeks, the evolution of the pandemic in some European countries and the news about a new omicron variant show that the economic situation It is marked by a global pandemic that has not been overcome despite the vaccination campaign.

To this must be added the frictions in the difficulties of supplying some fundamental goods and the rise in energy prices, with the consequent impact on the rise in inflation.

Faced with this environment, Gonzalo García Andrés has defended the economic policy promoted by the Government during these months so that the recovery of the economy started is durable and transformative. Likewise, it has valued the role of the 2022 Budgets, endorsed by AIReF, as well as by the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The government’s macroeconomic picture contemplates a GDP growth of 7% by 2022, with a rise in the deflator of 1.5% of GDP. In this environment, the Government expects the Spanish economy to maintain a financing capacity of 2.8% of GDP, that is, to continue a current account surplus – a production capacity – above what the country spends, which is an element of “strength” for the future.

In this context, the Secretary of State has valued the investment effort included in the Budgets, with 40,000 million, of which 2.14 billion will be allocated to SMEs, 12.5 billion to youth programs and 13 billion to research and development programs.

To date, a few 10.8 billion euros to the communities for the execution of investments in some of the most relevant policies such as green transition, digitization and science, social protection, education and professional training, employment, sustainable tourism and culture.

Along with the investments, the Secretary of State has highlighted the “ambitious” structural reform program included in the Recovery Plan, with which the Government will try to broaden the foundations for future growth of the Spanish economy, human capital, and the training, technological capital and productivity, with a focus on reduce inequality enlarged by the crisis and make a country more inclusive. To this end, according to the secretary, all territorial administrations, the private sector and all political groups are summoned.

Startup Law

During his speech, the Secretary of State for the Economy has indicated that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation will “in a few days” the Law on startups to the Council of Ministers for subsequent referral to Parliament.

This law includes the main reforms to favor the improvement of the business climate, which will be submitted for approval to the Council of Ministers shortly to pass to Parliament before the end of the year.

Among them are the ‘Create and Grow’ Law, approved today by the Council of Ministers, the already named Startup Law and the reform of the Bankruptcy Law, which aim to accompany companies throughout their life cycle in order to increase productivity, attract talent and create quality employment.

Public debt

Regarding public debt, the Secretary of State has reported that this year Spain will close with an average cost of issuing negative public debt and a life of the average public debt in circulation of more than eight years, since they have issued longer term values.

“This is what guarantees us is that we will have those low interest rates, even if the rates go up “, has explained, after remarking that Spain is “fully prepared” for a rise in interest.