11/29/2021 at 21:30 CET

Forward numbers for the best midfielder in the world. Limiting all of Alexia’s merits to statistics would undoubtedly be a mistake because his game, pure Barça DNA, his clairvoyance and his hierarchy on the field are the beacon of the European champion, of which she is the franchise player. However, all that in Alexia’s case is also reflected in his records, more typical of a battering ram than a midfielder. And both this and the triplet achieved last year have served to decant the vote of the jury in awards such as the Ballon d’Or that he has just received.

Goalscorer numbers on the rise

Since he scored his first goal with the Barça shirt in September 2012 Alexia’s scoring figures have always been high for a midfielder, but never like in the last two seasons. It must be said that in his early years the position in the field -extreme left-handed- allowed him to be closer to the area, but paradoxically by moving it away and giving it a better context -more participation in the game inside, combination and arrival from behind- his records have gone up remarkably.

It is obvious that both their physical and tactical development – Alexia is the best example of the team’s evolution since professionalization – have helped this, but also that from that more centered position he has forged a more fluid relationship with the goal. This is how the Blaugrana captain herself explained in a talk with Vicente del Bosque in ‘El País’ why she is more comfortable playing in the center: “I like to make decisions, think, while I am playing, what is the best: how can I give more time for my teammate, how can I facilitate the ball getting out and where more decisions are made is playing in the center “.

Fight for the historical ‘top scorer’

Not in vain are we talking about the second top scorer with club history -157 goals in 10 seasons, only behind Jenni Hermoso (166) – and a footballer who last year, the one with the triplet, signed 26 goals -18 in the league, two in the Champions League, five in the Cup and one in the Super Cup -. So many that at times they were emblematic, such as the first goal in the history of women’s Barça at the Camp Nou against Espanyol or the penalty achieved in the Champions League final against Chelsea.

This season, in which he has only played 13 games, Alexia has increased these numbers and already adds 13 goals -nine in the Primera Iberdrola and four in the Champions League-, in addition to 10 assists, This shows its importance in the Barça game and that it continues in a state of grace in the face of goal, becoming the top scorer of the team if we add all the competitions.