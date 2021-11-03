11/03/2021 at 16:08 CET

After marveling last week in the Main Round, FC Barcelona has been framed this Wednesday in a benevolent Group 3 of the Main Round of the Champions League, the last obstacle to a Final Four in which he has already been present eight times, with three continental titles as prized loot.

The current European runner-up will have to travel to the Czech Republic to face host SK Plzen, Belgian Halle-Gooik and Slovenian Dobovec in a phase that will take place from November 29 to November 5 pending the exact schedule.

The person in charge of evaluating the draw has been Jordi Torras, the new sports manager of the section that in the past decade was a key player in the conquest of the first two Barça Champions League.

“The draw was quite conditional, but we already did our job by finishing first in the Main Round. Other teams like Benfica and Sporting also did it and that is why we did not run into them, they are very tough rivals, but that does not mean that we have the Final Four close by, “said the team from Sant Vicenç dels Horts.

Torras won two Champions as a Barça player

| FCB

“A complicated Elite Round awaits us, especially with Plzen, which has given us a surprise winning over leading teams. On paper we are favorites, but as I have always said that must be shown on the track. We will be prepared for everything knowing that our objective is to be first and play the Final Four, “insisted the Catalan.

The winner of Barça and the Spanish team has experienced the hardness of this round in his flesh and for that reason “From the first moment you have to notice that we want to play the Final Four. They are rivals that do not enter the pools, but they are the same or even more complicated. We have to be more attentive. They can also lose points and that’s why you have to add and win. “

Barça showed an imperial image in Kaunas

| FCB

“Outside it always costs more, but luckily we have players with a lot of experience and that does not affect them as we have seen in the Main Round, so we only have to be first, because being in the Final Four is an obligation for this club “, admitted the new head of Barça futsal who imposed his opinion to sign Jesús Velasco as Technical Great success.

Despite admitting that “it is increasingly difficult to get there”, although he concluded that now “with the squad we have, with their experience and with the hunger that is seen, the objective of this club is to win as many titles as possible and over all the Champions. If we do not pass it would be a very hard stick “.