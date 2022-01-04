01/05/2022 at 00:37 CET

.

Espanyol qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after eliminating Ponferradina in the penalty shoot-out. The blue and white team suffered at El Toralín where they quickly advanced on the scoreboard but saw Yuri draw two minutes from the end from a very controversial penalty.

The Spanish coach has recognized the difficulties that the Berciano team has presented him, “who is having a great season in the Second Division and was playing in his stadium “ and where his team “has suffered more” than in the two previous rounds despite also being resolved by a narrow scoreboard. “The objective was to be in the knockout stages.”

Moreno has blamed his own mistakes, especially in the first half, the fact that his rival has equalized the score despite the improvement in the restart that has not allowed them, however, to avoid overtime first and reach the shootout. penalties.

Despite acknowledging the suffering, he has reiterated the importance of passing the tie for a team, he said, “He is doing things that must be given value, both in the league and in the Copa del Rey.”

Facing the next round of the cup, the RCD Espanyol coach has only shown his predilection for “going to the quarterfinals, because that would be bigger words,” he said.