If you want to taste a good roscón de Reyes this Christmas, you will have to invest a little more money since it is the most expensive of the whole study.

One of the characteristic sweets of these Christmas parties, in addition to the nougat, is the roscón de Reyes, a food that is not only consumed on the eve or on the day of the arrival of the Three Kings, but has also become popular in all these weeks of Christmas parties and the main supermarkets are already selling it.

As is customary every year, the OCU has just issued its report on the best roscón de Reyes of 2021Analyzing the roscones sold by the main supermarkets that we have in our cities, and in the same vein as in other years, the quality is not very high if you want to find good flavor and healthy ingredients.

To reach the conclusion, from the OCU they have compared 10 supermarket roscones taking into account their nutritional value, the labeling, the fats used, additives and the opinion of expert pastry chefs who have tasted each of the roscones.

Specifically, the roscones analyzed are those currently sold by supermarkets such as Ahorramás, Alcampo, Aldi, Carrefour, Dia, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, Lidl, Mercadona and Hiper Usera, taking into account the following aspects:

The labelled where they have verified that all the mandatory information is presented, and even additional information that can help the consumer. The nutritional quality of the product taking into account all the nutrients, including fats and their type, but also carbohydrates, sugars and proteins, among others. They have taken into account the used fats, since it is not the same to use butter and cream in the filling than to use other substitutes. They have also looked at the issue of sugars and additives, something that many customers do not pay much attention to on the labeling and that is very important for our health.

The general term, The best roscón de Reyes is the one sold by El Corte Inglés, which is also the most expensive of all, but the one with the highest quality of those sold this Christmas in large stores.

It also has an acceptable quality the roscón de reyes de Eroski, the roscón de reyes with cream of the day and approve by the hair the roscón with cream sold by Carrefour and Lidl’s own.

The rest of the roscones are included in “poor quality” and are from the remaining supermarkets that have entered the study.

As we said, the most valued cream roscón is that of El Corte Inglés where they point out that “in the bun you can appreciate a mild flavor of orange blossom water, its cream filling stands out for its creaminess and dairy flavor”, it also has ” good quality of the fats used ”.

On the other hand, Lidl’s roscón has also obtained the award of “advantageous purchase” for presenting the lowest price in the study and for counting “with good quality fats”And being acceptable in the tasting.

So if you had doubts about which supermarket to buy the roscón de Reyes, know that you will not find any of very high quality, but at least we have several options if we want to taste a good roscón.