The OCU has analyzed 39 olive oils, 37 are really extra and 2 have remained at the gates of this rating

The extra virgin olive oil it is not lacking in Spanish homes. Of all kinds of olive oil there is, the extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is undoubtedly the best. It is made in the same way as virgin olive oil, that is, from physical procedures applied to olives (pressing, washing, decantation, centrifugation and filtration), no refining. The OCU has published its sixth analysis of extra virgin olive oils with 39 products analyzed, 37 of which are really extra, while two have fallen short of this qualification.

“Spanish consumers today have better quality products in the supermarket than a few years ago,” says the OCU. To reach this conclusion, the organization has analyzed products purchased in super and hypermarkets. They correspond to brands of oils of great distribution, among which are large firms What Maeva, Ybarra, Carbonell, Hojiblanca Masters, Mass, among others, and also brands of the establishment where they are sold, like Auchan, Hacendado, Consum, etc.

The results conclude that on average, these oils cost about 5 euros / liter, a little higher if they are big brands and a little lower if they are distribution brands.

Also, some are environmentally friendly, somewhat more expensive, and only two have denomination of origin: Oleoestepa DO de Estepa and Olivar del Segura DO Sierra del Segura.

Many brands have two presentations: PET plastic bottle (1 liter) and glass bottle (500 or 750 ml). In general, oil in glass is a bit more expensive, 1 euro more per liter. Nevertheless, the results do not always justify it.

Two oils are not extra

The quality results come from the analyzes carried out commissioned by OCU in specialized and accredited laboratories to analyze extra virgin olive oil. According to the results, none of the 39 oils are mixed with cheaper seed, refined olive or pomace oils. there is no adulteration.

Nevertheless, two of them, Borges and Olivar de Segura, are simply virgin, They do not meet the criteria required to carry the EXTRA commercial label.

The determination of the extra grade is obtained in an organoleptic analysis carried out by specialized tasters in accredited laboratories and following the procedure established by a European regulation.

“Only oils that in the tasting are determined to have a certain fruity and do not present any flaw in flavor can be classified as extra virgin (these are flaws only detectable by a trained taster, not by a consumer)”, says the OCU .

For this reason, the OCU has denounced the two companies affected by labeling fraud before the Autonomous Communities and has requested their sanction.

More than correct results

For its part, the OCU states that “the quality results of the other 37 extra oils are more than worthy.” Laboratory quantification of ethyl and metal esters indicates that good quality olives have been used So what the extraction process has been good. In addition, the degree of acidity is low, always below the 0.8 degrees required in an EVOO, and it can only be obtained with olives in good condition, without wounds where bacteria can grow.

The best product of the analysis is Oleoestepa oil, with Denomination of Origin of Estepa: it obtains a very good qualification, with a score of 89 out of 100 in its presentation in 1 liter PET bottle, with a reference price of 4.99 euros / liter.

Your version in 750 ml glass bottle It also offers very good quality, although not that much (85 out of 100), and it is much more expensive.

Between one and the other is placed Auchan, for sale in Alcampo, in 750 ml glass bottle: it gets a very good score of 86 out of 100. A liter costs 4.89 euros.

