If you think that Mercadona’s new product can help you lose your size, you may end up disappointed. The OCU has made it clear that these gums do not help us lose weight, at least not directly.

Mercadona has been announcing some new chewing gums that have attracted a lot of attention. His name already tells us a lot about his goal, since are promoted as reducers, while in its box appears what appears to be a waist silhouette that loses volume.

It is not subtle at all and some have wondered if it really is a product that helps us lose weight. The OCU has decided to take action on the matter and has done an analysis on the product so that consumers are not deceived.

These chewing gums promote that they have zinc and probiotics, which would help reduce our weight or waist. It is true that they carry this content, but that something we eat contains zinc does not make us lose weight.

Zinc is a mineral with effects on metabolism that can be found naturally in animal products. Red meat, seafood, and blue fish have high concentrations of this mineral.

Said ingredient can contribute to the proper functioning of the immune system e Intervenes in the metabolism of certain nutrients, such as fats. It also causes us to properly metabolize carbohydrates or macronutrients.

To maintain an adequate diet, zinc is important. These chewing gums carry the mineral in a medium degree: 2 chewing gums would provide the necessary 1.5 mg of zinc daily. Although 100 g of red meat provide more than 4 mg, being healthier and more nutritious.

Do you think that a gluten-free food is healthier? Are free-range chickens really loose? These are some mistakes we make when reading labels.

In no case does the inclusion of zinc serve to lose weight, whether it comes from a chewing gum or a steak. It is good for our body, but it just makes the body work properly. Something similar happens with probiotics.

Introducing these types of elements in a gum will not make us lose weight. They are good for the body, to be sure, but they don’t magically burn fat.

In the same packaging of Mercadona’s chewing gum to lose weight they remind us the importance of a healthy diet combined with physical activity. Eating properly and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is the only thing that will get us in shape and make us reach our ideal weight.

These recommendations appear on the packaging in a much less visible way. Mercadona has highlighted what the consumer wants, but not what he needs. We advise you from here that you eat in the best possible way and that you move, because there is no other way to be healthy and slim.