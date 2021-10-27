Highly important international organizations, as well as the OCU, have spoken out about Nutriscore, the sticker that tells us at first glance how healthy a product is according to its nutritional value.

Nutriscore has been adopted by many countries in the European Union, including Spain, and there has been controversy in this regard. This front-end labeling rates processed foods from A to E, showing in a simple way how nutritious a food is.

There have been doubts in this regard, since their values ​​are focused on the amount of protein, sugar, fat and fiber that can be found in each container. To settle this issue, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the OCU have recognized the validity of this system.

This is because new data has come out showing the Nutriscore as a simple and valid qualification option. In addition, its presence throughout the European Union serves to unify concepts in the food field.

For the WHO, this type of labeling serves to promote healthy diets by facilitating the interpretation of nutritional information. Consumers can improve their diet by having such a clear and visible indicator on the products they buy.

It has passed the WHO filters in that regard, as the Nutriscore meets the requirements for uniformity, regulation, review and product information. What’s more, information is more accessible, which is one of its best features.

We look for increasingly healthy ingredients that protect us and even cure diseases. Superfoods meet these requirements. Include them in your diet!

IARC has supported this labeling thanks to the results of a report. They have concluded that Nutriscore may reduce the risk of cancer related to diet.

The OCU is also in favor of Nutriscore. In fact, they themselves have the OCU Market application, which reports the nutritional value of the food we buy and considers that labeling performs a similar task, although we can also find other apps.

Both organizations advocate for full inclusion in the European Union. There are countries that have not adopted it yet, but with the reports and bodies that support it, it should not be long until it is a generalized system.