10/29/2021 at 2:34 PM CEST

On Halloween we want to have scares, but the fair ones. And, of course, we do not want to take them because they have endangered the health of our children. Therefore, the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users) offers a whole host of safety tips for celebrating Halloween.

These safety recommendations have to do with the use of makeup, sprays, costumes and decorative items that could put the health of the little ones at risk.

The Halloween dangers of makeup, nail polish and spray dyes

On Halloween we usually make up our children. Their skins are still very sensitive and, therefore, we must take these recommendations into account:

Do not use makeup in excessive amounts. They can cause allergic or sensitivity reactions, especially on the skin of children. In the event of any reaction (itching, redness & mldr;), rinse well with water.Be careful with enamels, they have solvents that can be dangerous. Especially with children, who often put their hands to their mouths.Better a wig, a scarf or a hat than a hair dye spray: the chemicals it contains can be ingested during its application.

Dangerous Halloween costumes

Although they may seem innocuous, certain Halloween costumes can endanger the health of our children. In this sense, OCU recommends that we review the costume thoroughly and take into account that:

It must be made of a non-flammable material, with rubber accessories, not metallic, nor sharp, and without laces on the neck. If it is for a child under three years old, without small parts that can be swallowed. If the costume has a hood, mask or mask, make sure that it does not limit the vision. AND if it is long, it does not exceed the child’s ankles, you might trip.Before using it, it should be washed. If it is not washable, air it out for 48 hours to limit the concentration of potentially dangerous substances. fancy contact lenses: snake eyes, zombie eyes, vampire & mldr; They should not be bought online, bazaars or costume shops; only where there is an optician.

Dangerous Halloween decoration

Home decoration can also bring us a scare than another, therefore, OCU recommends that, rather than buying it, do it ourselves.

It is an opportunity to save and use reusable or natural products: real pumpkins from the greengrocer, fallen leaves from trees, pinecones … And monsters can be made with the help of children, reusing toilet paper rolls, yogurt containers or colored paper.Be careful with the candles: In addition to the risk of fire, they can emit dangerous substances (better if they are not perfumed). It is advisable to ventilate the room and prevent them from being within the reach of the little ones.

And, of course, the coronavirus

Although infection rates and, consequently, mortality rates have dropped drastically, we cannot forget that we are still in a pandemic. Do not forget that:

Those over the age of five must wear a mask indoors and outdoors where the distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained, except cohabitants. A good idea so that they do not take it off, is to paint them to give them a more fun air.As for sweets, it is preferable to buy those that are individually wrapped, because many children will put their hands into the baskets. It also doesn’t hurt to leave a bottle of hydroalcoholic gel next to the door.

IMPORTANT

Before purchasing a product for children, it is advisable to check that:

The labeling Includes the CE marking It also includes the name and address of the manufacturer It is indicated for children, since then it will have passed specific safety tests.