Well, another year is coming to an end. The truth is that we cannot say that it has been a super happy year if we take into account the current situation with the pandemic, but what has been, at least for us, has been very, very productive.

We do not usually take breast of what we do on the web and the personal records that we achieve, but, from time to time, we believe that it is worth remembering that behind all these lines that millions of users read every month, there are people who are giving everything to … well, so that you have all the information technology, ‘life’ and entertainment as soon as possible.

And that also encompasses device testing and analysis. Something that unites us to the entire team that makes up ComputerHoy is that we love our work and each one of us is professional and responsible for our little plot.

This year there have not been many trips, but in one of them we escaped to Hawaii.

My colleagues who are ‘biting’ the news every day have achieved stratospheric numbers this year and their professionalism has allowed another part of the team to dedicate ourselves to analyzing devices as authentic possessors.

As I say, it is the first time that we get our chest out of something like this, but It is good to give yourself a pat on the back from time to time and this 2021 we close it with 256 analyzes.

That may seem like little to you, but you have to keep two things in mind. The first is that there are not many of us who dedicate ourselves every week to analyzes. In fact, there are colleagues who lend a hand in products that dominate, but fundamentally we are two people week by week.

That means that, for a good part of the analyzes, you have to have a special planning for, while we are with a mobile, have a watch on our wrist, a camera in our hands, a fryer in the kitchen and other appliances that we have been testing.

Wow, the definition of ‘multitasking’. And that planning, precisely, has allowed us to launch that amount of analysis while we have pursued three objectives.

One was to make shorter texts because, we are not going to fool ourselves, in 2019 we took several analyzes with 5,000 words that not even my grandmother read, with everything she loves me even if she does not understand what I do. This year we have tried to condense the texts more, but without this implying a loss of information and opinion.

We have introduced higher quality photographs and more consistent across the team because we know that a product enters through the eyes and, heck, we like to get creative with photos, but we’ve also standardized screen load and brightness tests.

With the help of applications and specialized equipment, all our mobile analysis have an exact data of screen brightness measured by us and we also tell you how long it takes to load 50% and 100%.

They are objective data that we mix with the most subjective sensations when using equipment such as mobile phones, computers, cameras, whatever, personal.

We usually carry mobile phones for a minimum of a week and the rest of the equipment … whatever we need to have a solid opinion. That’s why sometimes our reviews aren’t the first to appear on Google.

The second goal was to revive the YouTube channel and open a TikTok. And we have done it with analysis of a lot of products with a quality that, we believe, is quite good, in addition to getting into the world of One-minute device reviews for TikTok.

The idea of ​​these short analyzes is … well, as if you were asking the typical nephew who knows about technology what stands out, and what not, of a mobile and you do not want him to drop a huge badge.

We must take up these two things in 2022, since there has been some reorganization that has prevented us from continuing these last months of 2021, but we have many ideas and we hope you like them.

The third objective was to introduce more devices in our analysis list. Traditionally, ComputerHoy has analyzed mobiles and computers, but in 2021 we have hit hard on smart appliances, IoT devices, keyboards, mice, audio systems and we have started with technical analysis of games and consoles.

We have had a great time with the analysis of Ratchet & Clank A dimension apart, the comparison of Forza Horizon 5 or the return of a classic ‘fish tank’ like Age of Empires IV, as well as with the analysis of Nintendo Switch and the long review term for Xbox Series X and PS5. They are somewhat more technical analyzes that complement those made by our brothers at HobbyConsolas.

If we go to a little more detailed statistics, November and May were the most prolific months with 27 analyzes each one, January being the weakest with “only” 15 reviews and several of them that we dragged from the previous year. It was noted that the market does not usually move much at the beginning of the year.

The brand we analyzed the most could not be other than Xiaomi with 23 analyzes followed by Samsung with 22 and, tied with 17 reviews, realme and Huawei, which has not released many phones, but many other things.

The funniest reviews … and the most exasperating

As you can see, we have analyzed a lot, a lot this year and there are some analyzes that we have enjoyed a lot, but others that … not so much, really.

In the last podcast of the year, Rubén and I talked about this and I must admit that I have had a great time with some computers such as the Lenovo Slim 7i -analysis-, the iPhone 13 Pro -analysis- or the spectacular Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra- analysis-, but also with the Galaxy S21 Ultra -analysis- or the Huawei Watch 3 -analysis-.

Rubén I know that he has enjoyed the OnePlus 9 Pro -analysis-, with the new Sony A7 IV, with the iPad Mini -analysis- (which is a real candy), with the realme GT 2 Neo -analysis- and, above all, with the MacBook Pro 14 “with M1 Pro -analysis-.

And you will be thinking that of course, that our work is very easy because we only analyze jewels, but this is not always the case and, although it is not bad, you cannot imagine what it sometimes costs to go from a 1,500 euro mobile phone … to a 150 euro one.

Or from a laptop that goes smoothly because it has the best components to one that, personally, cost me a lot, a lot. And this is curious because I think it is the future, but perhaps it was ahead of the bill.

I mean the Lenovo X1 Fold. It is a laptop with a flexible OLED screen that has spectacular features to work with thanks to its different screen formats and, above all, how small it is.

However, Windows 10 is not made for these devices and the experience was … hard, really. And I feel sorry because I love the concept, but I think it was not the time.

And the one that I have enjoyed the most, without a doubt, is the DJI Air 2S. I had no idea how to fly a drone and not only did I learn quickly, but four basic movements produce spectacular shots.

And yes, as you can see in the video analysis, I sneaked it into a 20-meter pine tree.

Rubén, the one he has enjoyed the most is the 14 “MacBook Pro with M1 Pro because, first, it is very powerful. It can do all the things you love like batch retouching with its SSD speed, and you can edit video with brutal consistency.

It is a laptop that has amazed many of us this year, but my partner has also had that stone on the road called Redmi 10.

In 2022 we plan to reinvent ourselves while maintaining the foundations

And after about 1,000 words getting chest out of our work this year, It only remains to thank you for an absolutely brutal year in which you have received our content with scandal data.

Without you giving that support, this would not be possible And, even if it were, we would not do it so eagerly (beyond charging at the end of the month, which is not bad either). You push us to keep doing things the way we do, counting tech tidbits in an easy way for anyone to understand.

And, we believe that technology is for everyone and, precisely, we have several ideas for 2022 to further improve these figures.

We are going to incorporate new types of product, we are going to continue with some lines that we started this year, we will refine our video strategy and, above all, we will continue to do things this way, since it is the one we like and with which we enjoy every day.

So, without further ado, Thank you very much for this year and happy entry to 2022.