DANIEL VIAA

Updated Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – 12:20

The agency also cuts the estimate for next year and delays the recovery of pre-Covid levels until 2023

The First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio.JAVIER BARBANCHO

Spain will grow 4.5% this year and the economy will not be able to recover the pre-Covid levels until, at least, the first quarter of 2023. These are the forecasts published today by the OECD, which suppose a cut of more than two points from the 6.8% estimated in September and which, furthermore, makes it clear that the figures on which the Government has built the Budgets are totally out of date.

Because in addition to this notable cut, the agency also reduces the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for next year: it will be from 5.5%, that is, more than one point less. And in 2023 the economy will begin to lose some vigor with an expected advance of 3.8%.

The main reason for this hard setback is the negative review that the National Institute of Statistics (INE) made of the growth registered in the second quarter of this year. The unexpected and historic cut substantially changed the outlook, unleashing a cascade of negative reviews that include the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the Bank of Spain, which has already advanced to undertake a significant reduction in its estimates.

All this draws a context that is far removed from the government’s discourse, in which Spain is not the locomotive of growth after the historic economic collapse of 2020 and that underscores the economy’s slowness to recover. If the Spanish situation is compared with that of Italy, for example, it is observed that the country chaired by Mario Draghi regained pre-covid levels already at the beginning of 2022, while France it will do so at the end of this fiscal year and Portugal, in the middle of next.

Analysts from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development also cite the need for consumption to pull strongly on the economy, inflation and the opportunity represented by European funds. The 70,000 million community members are key for Spain, and there are many doubts about the Government’s ability to make the most of them.

Unemployment and deficit

The OECD includes in the global forecasts presented this Wednesday its estimate of unemployment and deficit for the period 2021-2023. Regarding the first point, the expected evolution of unemployment is as follows: 15% this year, 14.2% the next and in 2023 will still be 13.6%.

Regarding the budgetary deviation, in 2023 the data will still be at 4.2%, while the public debt will barely be reduced from 120% to 116%.

Calvio: “Sustained recovery”

The OECD estimates were published just a few hours after the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, defended in Congress that the economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis is “strong and sustained” and not a “temporary bounce”.

In the control session to the Government in Congress, before a question from the PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, the vice president highlighted that the European Commission’s forecast for Spain goes through an average growth of 5% in three years: “That has It must be our objective, that there is not a temporary rebound, but a strong and sustained recovery over time, “he said, according to Europa Press.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more