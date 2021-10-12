In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy a robot vacuum cleaner and your budget is not too large, now there is one of the leading brand in the sector reduced to less than 200 euros on Amazon.

It goes without saying that for many years the robot vacuum sector has been dominated internationally by iRobot, the manufacturer of the Roomba, although in countries like Spain it is beginning to be a domain disputed by the Cecotec Congas.

Perhaps as a result of this competition we began to see some Roomba much cheaper than usual, mainly a model, the Roomba 692. Right now, without going any further, Amazon has reactivated the offer that leaves it in only 199 euros.

This robot vacuum cleaner with app control and virtual assistants has smart navigation and a price that makes it the cheapest Roomba on the market.

It is not the first time that we have seen it at this price, which is the lowest it has had to date and which is a real bargain if you want to buy a legit robot vacuum cleaner that does not cost too much money.

To get started, It is a fairly powerful robot with more than an hour of autonomy, so it has everything you need to complete a thorough cleaning without problems, even if you have pets at home, since it is compatible with this type of use.

You can connect it to your virtual assistant if you have a smart speaker at home, be it an Amazon Echo with Alexa or one of the Google models.

With the Dirt Detect function, you use your sensors to find the areas where the most dirt accumulates and thus spend a little more time and patience.

It is an intelligent robot vacuum cleaner that makes personalized suggestions, such as daily cleaning when you are not at home or extra vacuuming during the shedding of your pets, a luxury.

Obviously, shipping is totally free from Spain, as is the case with all orders fulfilled by Amazon that exceed 29 euros, even if you do not have an Amazon Prime account, although having one will make your purchase arrive much faster.

