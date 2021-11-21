11/21/2021 at 04:53 CET

RC

The editor of the Chinese government-affiliated newspaper ‘Global Times’, Hu Xijin, has published a new video of tennis player Peng Shuai, in which the athlete is seen participating in the ceremony prior to the final of a youth tournament in Beijing this Sunday.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy – Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

These are the second images to appear in less than 24 hours, after this Saturday, the journalist Shen Shiwei, from the state-owned CGTN network, retweeted some images in which you can see the tennis player surrounded by stuffed animals wishing a “happy weekend” through the social network Wechat.

These are the first images that appear of the tennis player since concern about her disappearance began to grow more than two weeks ago, although it is impossible to determine when and where the photographs were taken. The WTA, which claimed “verifiable evidence” that the player is safe, has yet to comment on these images.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend & rdquor ;.

Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments. pic.twitter.com/tut8CEH6gu – Shen Shiwei 沈 诗 伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 19, 2021

The former number one in the world in doubles has been missing since last November 2 accuse former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually abusing her.

Previously, the CGTN television channel sent another alleged statement from the tennis player in which she denied the abuses and assured that she was fine. Both the WTA and other organizations such as Amnesty International and the UN have questioned the veracity of that statement.

Earlier this month, Peng, 35, currently world number 189, stated through his Weibo social network profile that Zhang, 75, had sexually abused her, in a post that disappeared from the internet twenty minutes later. Peng led the world doubles rankings in 2012 and won Wimbledon and Roland Garros, taking her to the pinnacle of tennis in her country.