Microsoft has published a guide with the official steps you have to follow to install Windows 11 on unsupported computers. We tell you where you can find it and what you have to do.

Yesterday, October 5, the official launch of Windows 11 took place. However, a good part of the users have not yet updated their PC, either because they prefer to leave a few days of margin to avoid the initial problems, because they want to wait until the update appears in Windows Update or because they have an unsupported computer.

If your computer meets the minimum requirements of the new version of the operating system, you have the possibility to upgrade to Windows 11 right now, even if the invitation did not appear in Windows Update.

In case your computer does not meet the requirements, If you do not want to take risks, it is best not to update to the new version. Microsoft warns of the dangers of installing Windows 11 on an unsupported PC and emphasizes that it will not be responsible for the consequences, so if something fails, you will not have the support of the company.

One of the Windows 11 requirements that has given the most talk is the TPM 2.0 chip, a chip that is installed on the PC motherboard that protects encryption keys, user credentials and other sensitive data after a scan of hardware.

Almost all computers manufactured after 2016 come with this chip installed, but if you are not sure if you have it, you can follow these steps to check it.

Until now we knew the unofficial tricks to install Windows 11 if your computer does not have a TPM 2.0 chip, but now it has been Microsoft itself who has shared an official guide that explains how to bypass the TPM 2.0 check, as well as the CPU family and model.

In this support page you can consult all the official ways to install Windows 11, which are what we have already explained to you.

The recommended option is to update via Windows Update, but there are other methods as well. Microsoft notes that it does not recommend following the workarounds unless directed to do so by technical support, but it still leaves the steps to take to implement them.

Those from Redmond explain that eIt is possible to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the minimum system requirements by creating a registry key that bypasses the TPM 2.0 and CPU family and model check.

These are the details of the registry key to create:

Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup Name: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU Type: REG_DWORD Value: 1

Microsoft recalls that serious problems can occur when you modify the registry incorrectly, either with Registry Editor or by using another method.

In addition, in a warning box, the company once again makes it clear that if you decide to install Windows 11 on an unsupported computer, you recognize and understand the risks you run.