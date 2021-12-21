12/21/2021 at 8:25 PM CET

When the covid-19 pandemic broke out almost two years ago, hitting social and economic activity hard in all corners of the planet, sport was not immune either to its expansion. One after another, competitions in all areas fell and postponed, and the Olympic Games, the largest international sporting event, did not escape either. Tokyo 2020 was injured, very hurt, but the covid would not be able to cancel it.

The Olympic movementFrom the initial moment he was forced to postpone the appointment in the Japanese city, he began to work to reschedule the Games a year later. The Olympic flame would reignite majestically from July 23 to August 8. Everything and the severe restrictions imposed by the public, the athletes would give life and color to Tokyo.

A year ago, holding the Olympic Games in the middle of a pandemic seemed crazy, but the commitment of the entire Olympic Movement, starting with the Tokyo Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the National Olympic Committees -as has been the case in our country with the work developed by the COE- made what seemed an impossible reality.

‘CITIUS, ALTIUS, FORTIUS’

In a time marked by a global pandemic of the dimension of the covid, Olympism, represented by the values ​​of effort and sacrifice, the ‘Citius, Altius, Fortius’ that looks like an emblem, has acquired its maximum expression in this stage of history so complicated for all humanity.

With the delivery of Values ​​Sport Event Award to the Olympic Movement Sport is recognized as an example to emulate of resistance to adversity, of fighting the pandemic and of rigorous sanitary recommendations. And the Tokyo Olympics they have been the maximum expression.