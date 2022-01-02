01/02/2022 at 15:24 CET

Drafting

The omicron variant, protagonist of the sixth wave of the pandemic in Spain, has caused an exponential growth in infections. However, this has not led to an increase in mortality. The lower virulence of this strain promises some experts that we may be at the end of the pandemic stage to enter a endemic. The WHO has pointed out that this could happen throughout this 2022. The coronavirus would remain, now, as a virus similar to that of the flu. With data in hand, it can be said that the omicron variant, even with a higher number of cases, has caused fewer deaths in Spain than the flu in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

According to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute, between November 26, the date on which the WHO declared omicron as a variant of concern, until December 30, a total of 1,163,733 coronavirus infections have been registered in Spain. This figure means that in just one month the virus has caused more than double the number of cases of the flu in 2019, when 490,000 cases were detected. Despite this higher incidence of infections, in these little more than 30 days ómicron has caused 1,450 deaths, barely a quarter of deaths (6,300) that there was due to the flu in 2019.

In the 2018/2019 season, prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, primary care treated an estimated 490,000 cases of influenza. Hospitals registered 35,300 admissions of patients affected by this endemic virus. In the ucis, there were 2,500 critics. Only 54% of those over 64 had received the flu vaccine.

Some large companies have already noticed in their templates the different degree of impact of omicron, in relation to the previous variants of the coronavirus. This is the case, for example, of Mercadona. Company sources have assured that among the 3,500 workers who are currently affected by the covid, there have been no serious cases or hospitalizations.

The first scientific studies already pointed out that omicron is much more transmittable than previous variants, but, on the other hand, it causes less severe symptoms. And new research supports this idea: this strain affects the lungs less and the throat more, a factor that would explain why it is more contagious but less deadly. The risk of omicron is not so much that it causes a more serious disease but that, due to the explosion of infections, the virus collapses the health system again.

Health authorities trust the booster dose of the vaccine against covid as a way to reduce the incidence of this variant. In this sense, the WHO recalls that the vast majority of those hospitalized or deceased by coronavirus are unvaccinated people.