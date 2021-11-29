11/29/2021 at 17:54 CET

Úrsula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, is undoubtedly a woman used to measuring very well the significance of her words. So his warning that “Prepare for the worst” after the appearance of the Omicron variant could not be more worrying.

In this he agrees with the director general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has just warned that “Everything achieved so far can be lost in an instant.”

And now we already know that the Ómicron variant is already in Spain. Specifically in Madrid.

The microbiology service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid has just communicated the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain. This is a traveler from South Africa.

The hospital has explained that the positive has been confirmed so fast by sequencing. “We have managed to set up an ultra-fast procedure that allows us to have the result in the same day.” And they have added that “the patient is fine.”

Ómicron has even provoked a meeting of the G7

Ómicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, full of mutations in the spike protein, has even managed to make the G-7 reunite urgently.

It is not for less.

Ómicron appears significantly more infective than the Delta variant, and while it is still too early to tell, it could largely escape the action of vaccines.

And if that were to happen, the combination of high infectivity with a vaccine leak would lead to one of the worst possible scenarios.

Originating very recently in South Africa, Ómicron has already managed to make the intercontinental leap to Asia, Europe, America and Oceania. It has been detected in at least 15 countries and every hour that passes more infected by this new variant are reported and in more places. Including Spain, where the first case was confirmed mid-afternoon on Monday.

The reality is that at this point it is more than likely already around the world, and detecting it will only be a matter of time.

What does the appearance of this new variant mean? In any case, bad news

Whether the Omicron variant becomes extremely dangerous or remains a slightly more infectious variant against which vaccines are only slightly less effective, the appearance of this variant is bad news.

At the biological level, Ómicron is not another variant of concern.

It has 32 new mutations in the spike protein and 10 of these mutations are located in the region of the “receptor-binding domain & rdquor; who is the one who allows the virus to enter the cells it infects.

In about a month we will have a much more precise idea of ​​what the consequences of these new mutations will be.

But whatever they are, the appearance of the Omicron variant is bad news, because it is a rigorous proof that SARS-CoV-2 has an enormous capacity for adaptation that makes it able to concentrate a large number of different mutations in a large number of places.

Definitely. the threat of the coronavirus hangs over our heads like a sword of Damocles.

Mutations of particular concern

In a very short time SARS-CoV-2 managed to spread throughout the world. It quickly spawned hundreds of mutations, many of which were more efficient at infecting people than previous variants had been.

Let us remember that before Omicron (B.1.1.529) appeared, the coronavirus had already caused 4 other variants that the WHO considered “variants of concern & rdquor ;.

The first was the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) identified for the first time in the United Kingdom, then the Beta variant (B.1.351) originating in South Africa was identified, then the Gamma variant (P.1) originating from Brazil, and this was followed by the famous Delta variant (B.1.617.2) whose origin was India.

Among the many mutations that appeared in these new variants, some turned out to be of particular concern.

For example, the N501Y, P861R, and L452R mutations allow the virus to spread more rapidly, while the E484K mutation affects the immune response by helping the coronavirus escape vaccines.

Everything indicates that SARS-CoV-2 is a virus with an exceptional capacity for adaptation. As much as it may weigh us down, it is a magnificent example of extremely successful rapid evolution.

This coronavirus has never colonized humans before. But just a few months after making the leap between species, it was already able to infect millions of human beings around the world.

And that, despite our enormous scientific effort to defeat it:

Its entire genome was immediately sequenced, developing infallible molecular diagnostic systems. In a few months, a good understanding of the disease was achieved, allowing hospital management that saved thousands of lives. And safe and effective vaccines were developed and manufactured faster and on a scale such that it had never been achieved before in human history.

But despite everything, SARS-CoV-2 is still far from expired.

The contagion data are alarming, also in Spain

Only in Spain (which can be considered lucky right now based on how things are going in other countries) During the last week around 50,000 people were infected, of which about 3,400 were admitted to hospitals and of them almost 600 are in the ICU.

The unvaccinated are largely to blame. But SARS-CoV-2 also does a lot on its part and some experts believe that even those who have had the disease may have a high risk of getting Omicron.

During the last 20 years, a series of research groups around the world (including ours) specialized in the study of microorganisms that are capable of adapting very quickly to new environmental changes that for them constitute an extreme challenge.

It was found that while the vast majority of microorganisms are incapable of adapting to sudden and rapid environmental changes, such as those derived from extreme contamination by man, surprisingly a few species manage to proliferate without problems in these extreme environments in very Little time.

For them, environments as harmful as ponds containing residues with very high concentrations of uranium with a lot of radioactivity, toxicity and acidity, or even deposits with aggressive chemical warfare military personnel, are a good place to grow.

On the contrary, the vast majority of microorganisms do not achieve anything similar.

A formidable enemy

Furthermore, organisms that are capable of adapting to a certain extreme condition are almost always capable of adapting to other extreme conditions of a very different nature.

For example, those microorganisms capable of adapting quickly to acid environments extremely contaminated by uranium, also manage to adapt very quickly to alkaline environments extremely contaminated by pesticides, to hot springs from volcanoes, to oil spills, etc.).

These microorganisms manage to adapt through the appearance of a few high-effect mutations that in principle barely allow them to survive to the limit in these extreme conditions.

But in a short time they suffer many other small effect mutations that improve their adaptation very quickly.

Saving the distances, everything suggests that SARS-CoV-2 could behave in a similar way.

It will be able to adapt to many of our weapons by standing up to us very effectively.

At the moment in developed countries it has already made us lose around 3 years of life expectancy. We will see what we lack.

We need all the means at our disposal

We have to face such a formidable enemy with all the means at our disposal.

The decision to end SARS-CoV-2 is undoubtedly largely up to politicians.

But defeating SARS-CoV-2 comes at a high cost:

Vaccinate (and re-vaccinate) absolutely everyone (including anti-vaccines and deniers) Restrict travel by subjecting travelers to rigorous controls Impose social distancing measures Put a huge effort into tracing Investing in health and science . Which at the moment they do not seem very willing to do, and it may be that by the time they try it will be impossible to eradicate it.

But at the individual level we can always apply a series of effective measures:

Fpp2 or fpp3 masks even outdoors where there are people. Maintain prudent social distancing. Do not crowd indoors. Vaccinate as soon as we can with the 3rd dose (and those that follow).

It will still be a very long battle.