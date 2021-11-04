11/04/2021 at 15:09 CET

The municipal agent of Barcelona Pear Rose, convicted along with Albert López for the crime known as the Urban Guard, has appealed to him constitutional Court (TC) the 25-year prison sentence which the Supreme Court ratified for having murdered her partner in May 2017 within the framework of a love triangle.

As his lawyer, Olga Arderiu, has confirmed to ., this Wednesday they presented the appeal to the TC, to which They have requested that the case be returned to the Court of Barcelona, ​​which convicted her of a crime of murder with treachery and aggravation of kinship, so that the trial is repeated when considering that his rights have been violated.

In his appeal, the defense of Peral asks that the execution of the prison sentence be suspended provisionally -where it has been for more than four and a half years- to guarantee the protection of their fundamental rights “already irreparably injured” and avoid further damage to his two daughters.

As he already wielded before the Supreme Court, which ratified the sentence imposed by the Barcelona Court last September, Peral assures that “He did not kill Pedro or actively participate in his death” and highlights that “there is no direct or indirect evidence of such an extreme”Therefore, the Jury “limited” itself to “suppose” his participation in the crime.

“At most, her performance could make her a cover-up for the crime of homicide committed by Albert; the concurrence of a full, incomplete defense or a highly qualified extenuating circumstance due to insurmountable fear should be assessed,” says the appeal along the same lines that the defense used. during the trial, in which both convicts incriminated each other.

Peral also asks that the process be repeated so that evidence and key witnesses are admitted for her exculpatory thesis and requests that the current wife of her ex-husband be prevented from “declaring about anything that, according to her, the eldest daughter said or did” .

Pre-designed plan

In addition to ratifying the prison sentences, the Supreme Court confirmed in September the conviction for civil liability, For which they were imposed the payment of 450,000 euros to the victim’s son, 225,000 euros to his father, 100,000 euros to each of his two brothers, and 10,000 euros to his ex-partner.

According to the sentence, Peral and López conspired to murder her boyfriend, whose remains were found in the trunk of his car, burned and abandoned on a forest track in the Foix reservoir.

To this end, at dawn on May 2, 2017, they drugged or medicated the victim and violently killed her in the home she shared with Peral in Vilanova i La Geltrú (Barcelona), after which they disposed of the body and They tried to incriminate the agent’s ex-husband.

The court concluded that it was “a plan previously designed and executed at one hour “in a” treacherous “way by “two people who by their profession are used to solving situations of physical confrontation.”