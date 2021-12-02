Near Saint Petersburg there is a block of buildings that has the population of a small Spanish city. The phenomenon has just come to light thanks to Reddit and the truth is that the images are impressive.

It is called Novy Okkervil and it is the largest apartment building in the Leningrad region, located in the city of Kudrovo, on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg.

According to the information provided by the contractor, the building has capacity for 20,000 people, which means that its residents constitute, by themselves, the population of a small town. In Spain this is equivalent to towns such as San Pedro del Pinatar or Conil de la Frontera.

Thanks to Reddit we have been able to see photos of the monstrous building, which looks more like a giant wall full of windows than a normal block of buildings.

Novy Okkervil is made up of 3,708 apartments, with 35 entrances to the blocks (between portals and garage) and 25 floors in total.

The king in this complex are the family apartments, with mostly two bedrooms. There are an average of four to six apartments on each floor, for which there are four express elevators per building.

The huge apartment complex appeared in 2015, and since then it has not stopped gaining inhabitants, being already almost to the maximum of its capacity.

Water covers 71% of the earth’s surface. That is why we need ships and planes to move around the world. That brings us to the question: What is the longest distance that can be traveled by car?

Reddit user ‘everlastsun’ explains that, for the most part, the building is inhabited by tenants who want to live comfortably on the outskirts since they spend almost all their time in the office, so they spend little time at home.

The first floors of the 25 buildings are premises that are rented to companies.

Currently Novy Okkervil has: seven grocery stores, three beauty salons, a draft beer shop, a florist, a building supplies store, a private nursery, three coffee shops, a post office, an online pickup point, a pharmacy, a outpatient hospital …

What if a country or a terrorist organization decided to cut the undersea cables of the Internet? Could it be a possible attack in a war to cut off communications to the enemy country?

And it does not end there, since right next to the building there are a school and a kindergarten, a supermarket just around the corner, a hypermarket about 500 meters away on foot and a lot of other things. A Reddit user explains once he spent half a year without leaving the premises, since the place has everything to live.

Renters say that getting to the nearest metro station takes 25 minutes on foot, and to get to the center of St. Petersburg, Sennaya Square, it takes six stations, which takes another 26 minutes.

If you have been left with the bug of knowing how cities grow and how a block of buildings goes from being a community of neighbors to almost a town, do not miss this topic.