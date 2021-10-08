Through Weibo we have been able to know that OnePlus is finalizing the launch of a new smartphone model and headphones, which would be presented on October 13.

The smartphone world has been much calmer since the new iPhone (our reviews here) and Samsung folding models have been launched. But luckily the present never stops, although it has put a gear less.

And the news that we bring you today is related to OnePlus, a Chinese brand of reference within the Flagship Killers, since they have just confirmed that they have a new mobile on the way along with wireless headphones.

Although they assured that there would be no T version of their current OnePlus 9, The company has announced the OnePlus 9RT, a vitaminized version of its current OnePlus 9R but without too much fanfare, since the improvements would be few.

The leaks suggest that It will be the company’s first phone to launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 And, although the company has not yet given more clues about the new device, it has confirmed that will launch in China on October 13.

In a recent post posted on Weibo (via Ishan Agarwal), OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 9RT alongside the helmets. Along with the post, several images of the two devices have been published, so we can already get an idea of ​​what they will be like.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OnePlus 9RT 5G & OnePlus Buds Z2 in China, happening on October 13! I’m digging the OnePlus 9RT Design for sure. Looking forward to the India launch. # OnePlus9RT pic.twitter.com/jteIbPkR0r – Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) October 8, 2021

Among the things to highlight, in terms of design, it could be said that The new OnePlus 9RT is identical in design to the OnePlus 9, So it seems that the idea of ​​OnePlus is to continue with a continuous vision of the phone, leaving the revolutions for future models.

And as for the OnePlus Buds Z2, these will offer ANC compatibility, IP55 water and dust resistance., 11mm drivers and up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case.

TWS headphones too will have fast charging support, allowing users to fully charge them in just 90 minutes. Or at least this is what the leaks ensure so far.

As we said before, on October 13 is when they will be launched in China, so until then we will be left with the doubt of specifications, prices and if we will see them officially in our country.