Some of the best wireless headsets of the moment are from OnePlus and they have also dropped a lot in price temporarily on Amazon.

If you want to buy headphones, today the options are practically endless, with AirPods as the best option by far for those who have an iPhone, although their price is very high.

For the rest, there are much cheaper alternatives, although not worse. One of them are OnePlus Buds Z2, recently launched and with details such as active noise cancellation (ANC), although right now the best of all is its price, and that is that Amazon has lowered them to only 69.99 euros.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are the new totally wireless Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation that allow a greater range of frequencies to be reproduced thanks to its 11 mm drivers and have an autonomy of up to 38 hours thanks to its charging case and allow up to 7 hours of use on one charge.

The Amazon reduction is temporary and applies to its two colors, both white and black, although for whatever reason the models in white tend to sweep more than the others, perhaps due to the great influence of the aesthetics of Apple AirPods.

In this case, in addition to noise cancellation -which is not enough in itself- the OnePlus Buds Z2 also have Dolby Atmos sound, a true guarantee of quality when listening to music or watching videos of any kind.

We have been able to analyze these OnePlus headphones with excellent results in practically all areas, on the heels in value for money of the most prominent models of 2021.

They more than meet the key points when choosing TWS headphones, such as battery life, comfort or ease of linking them to any device.

