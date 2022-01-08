

The former governor acknowledged that his sexual behaviors could be inappropriate.

Photo: Matthew Cavanaugh / .

NEW YORK – A judge on Friday dismissed the criminal case opened against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for alleged sexual touching, a scandal that precipitated the resignation of one of the best-known politicians in the United States last year.

The decision of Magistrate Holly Trexler, of the Albany district, came in a brief hearing held by videoconference, according to local media, and comes after the Prosecutor’s Office already advanced this week that it was not going to process the complaint considering that, Although the accusation is “credible”, it would be impossible to prove the case at trial.

This criminal charge, filed last October, was the only one that was withheld from a report prepared by the New York Attorney General’s Office published in August 2021 after the accusations of several former employees and in which it was claimed that Cuomo had sexually harassed. eleven women, most of them from their work environment.

The case stemmed from an accusation brought by Britanny Commisso, an employee of the governor’s office, who claimed that Cuomo touched her breast in November 2020 when they were working and that she also denounced a pattern of inappropriate behavior that began with “Suggestive comments that led to strong hugs and kisses on the cheek“.

Two other prosecutors, from Westchester County and Nassau County, have also refused to prosecute some of the cases that allegedly happened in their jurisdictions.

Although Cuomo will not be prosecuted by criminal means, several investigations – including one commissioned by the state legislature to an external firm – have concluded that the politician sexually harassed workers.

The former governor himself acknowledged that some of his behaviors could be inappropriate, although he has always defended that he did not act with malicious intent.

“I take full responsibility for my actions (…). In my mind I have never crossed a line with anyone, but I did not realize how the lines have been redrawn. There are generational and cultural changes that I simply did not fully appreciate and there should be no excuses, “he said last August when announcing his resignation.

You may also like:

• Former Governor Cuomo will not face criminal prosecution on charges that he stroked an aide in New York

• Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York, was formally charged with a sex crime

• Personalities and situations that marked 2021 in New York