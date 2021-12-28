Liverpool is capable of doing it. He is the only one who has managed to snatch a Premier from the City of the last four. Even last season in a situation of absolute debacle due to the many injuries suffered, he managed to finish in the top four. This year things are even better. Klopp’s Liverpool is once again the overwhelming team that it was. He has gained defensive strength with the return of Van Dijk and in attack he flies with his usual daggers, to which he has added a Diogo Jota in a superior state (he scores two or more goals Salah is paid 3.8 to 1.

The ‘reds’ did not play their Boxing Day match having been postponed due to COVID cases in Leeds, their rival. That is why they will arrive fresh to the duel against Leicester at the King Power Stadium, precisely their last opponent in the Carabao Cup match a few days ago. That meeting can serve as a prelude to what can happen again. The favorable outcome for Klopp’s on penalties after a hectic 3-3 at Anfield speaks clearly that there will be excitement and goals once again.

Watch out for the corners

In addition, Liverpool know that they will lose Salah and Mané in the African Cup and must squeeze them until the last moment before they leave. The Egyptian has 15 goals and the Senegalese, 7. In total, the ‘red’ team has 50 goals in 18 games. Incredible figures with an average of almost three goals per game for a team that when attacking is unstoppable. He has scored in each and every one of the matches played this season, hence each Liverpool game is a festival of goals (Liverpool scores two or more goals and Liverpool takes six or more corners is paid to 1.91 to 1).

As if that weren’t enough, this season’s Leicester is a defensive toy. He was seen in the duel against City on Boxing Day (6-3). His back indentation is especially striking in set pieces. Thus he conceded two goals in the Etihad plus a third that came from a penalty that also occurred in a corner. Bad sign to have to defend a fast-paced Liverpool in the transitions and voracious from set pieces with the frightening figure of Van Dijk (more than 10.5 corners are paid 1.91 to 1).

Race of three … or two

The ‘foxes’ are far from being the team that Brendan Rodgers wants, who, by the way, is measuring his exes. He was unlucky in his journey as Liverpool manager, but before and after he has shown himself to be a magnificent locker room manager. Leicester have walked through very high heights under his orders, although this season the defensive problems are costing them dearly. Against City, players like Ndidi or Vardy remained on the bench, who could return to the starting line this time. Important pieces, no doubt.

But if Liverpool is affiliated as in the last games it is difficult to contain it. The accolades and praise go to Guardiola and his City for the impressive run of results and the level of play they are showing. But Liverpool is there. A triumph in Leicester puts them back within three points of the leader, just one game away. This is how this exciting Premier is. A Guardiola-Klopp duel once again, with the permission of Chelsea – if he does not pick up before.