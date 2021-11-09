

Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, is a paramedic who assisted during the BLM demonstrations.

Photo: Mark Hertzberg / Pool / .

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was the sole survivor of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting During the racial demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he rose to the stratum on Monday to testify in the trial against the 18-year-old.

During statements that lasted about three hours, Grosskreutz, 27, acknowledged having been armed with a gun on the fateful night of August 25, 2020, but his hands were raised the moment Rittenhouse raised the rifle, arguing that he feared for his life.

“I never tried to kill the accused”Grosskreutz said. “At the time I was trying to preserve my own life, but doing it while he took other people’s lives is not something that I am capable of, or that makes me feel comfortable.

Defense attorneys for Rittenhouse said the young man was acting in self-defense when he fired his AR-15 rifle with which he killed two people and wounded Grosskreutz, NPR reported.

During questioning, they emphasized the Glock pistol he had at the time of Rittenhouse’s shooting and the proximity to the approximately 3-foot teenager when the shooting occurred, something that Grosskreutz justified by saying that he did not point it out intentionally.

The subject who was injured attended several Black Lives Matter demonstrations that summer, and as a paramedic, He assisted those who required it in these functions; Also, he carried medical supplies and he broadcast the events live with a hat that said “paramedic”, he had indicated during the trial.

Part of the questions against Grosskreutz are based on the fact that his concealed carry and arms transport license had expired by that date, but he alleged that he was unaware that it was on the night of the shooting.

He further stated that he was about a block from Rittenhouse when he first heard the shots, and when he realized he had shot Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the fatalities, Instead of walking away, he ran towards the sound to try to help it.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger tried to explain that Grosskreuz’s change of address prompted his services as a doctor that might be necessary; however, the defense attorney, Corey Chirafisi, described the actions of the paramedic as “persecution”.

“I thought the defendant was an active shooter”Grosskreuz said. “Every time a firearm is included in that situation, the stakes are much higher for both serious injury and death.”

The victims of the incident were Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old skater who hit Rittenhouse with his skateboard, generating the reaction of the shot that ended up being fatal.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the other fatal victim at the demonstration condemning the assault on Jacob Blake by the police that left him paraplegic.

