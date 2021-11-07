Related news

This is not a new image for social networks, since it had already gone viral at least once more, about four years ago. On the surface, the challenge it throws at us is simple: find out what number is hidden in the strokes drawn millimetrically in black and white. However, not everyone is able to look beyond the two-color rectangles and some even get dizzy trying to decipher this optical illusion.

Again, the perception of each person comes into play here, as so many times in viral challenges of this style as in that famous debate about the color of the dress or in other optical illusions that we have described in the pages of La Jungla. Our eyes deceive us by perceiving visions that do not fully conform to reality and that material is gold for the creators of these games that fascinate us all.

Our brain is the one in charge of interpreting and reworking the information that comes to it through sight, something that does not usually cause problems unless it is that the object in question is ambiguous, as in this case. This time we get a set of details in black and white that must be observed carefully for a long time to go beyond the obvious, as in those 3D drawing books, to see the hidden figure:

What number do you see pic.twitter.com/sdiZkzr4sU – Alucema Marche 🐾 (@AlucemaM) October 31, 2021

At this point you may not have been able to see the number yet and you need a little more time, perhaps a break from your eyes to avoid greater evils. In the best of cases you will already know the number that is hidden between the rectangles. Be that as it may, if you continue reading we warn you that we are going to provide the solution. The figure that can be viewed, as many tweeters have confirmed, is 21:

21 pic.twitter.com/FPZbRSqLHo – Pilgrim (@ lgrim4) October 31, 2021

Well I have seen, the 4, the 17 and the 21 … and other times nothing hahahahahahaajja – 💖Niski💖❤️💛❤️💚 (@Ire_thebestone) October 31, 2021

21 … once I have taken off my glasses and stretched my arm to the maximum😁 – 🐐CabraCadabra🐐 (@ MiguelBM88) October 31, 2021

twenty-one – Virginia 13 (@ virgi_m13) October 31, 2021

Many others have not been able to see it, but far from getting angry or frustrated, they have taken it with great doses of humor:

To put this on a hangover Sunday is to have bad milk. – Rubén (@rubenharrysson) October 31, 2021

I don’t see a damn thing … – Kico🔻 (@ kico28) October 31, 2021

None, but the high was cheap for me.

Thanks, – Lavanana🖤 (@VaAserQueNop) October 31, 2021

I’m going blind pic.twitter.com/6QY1zavNsj – nosoloGRISS💨💨 (@nosologriss) October 31, 2021

The optical illusions they use objects that cause confusion in our brain due to their colors or shapes. That disorder that occurs when presenting different shapes in a single image leads us to see another version of the image in front of us, as on this occasion seeing the hidden number 21.

