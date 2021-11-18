Updated Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 12:41

If the increase in costs persists

Organized restoration is already approaching 2019 activity levels, before the pandemic. 90% of activity has recovered in September and they expect to return to the pre-crisis situation in 2022, according to data provided by Restauration Brands, which groups chains such as McDonalds, Burger King or La Tagliatella, and which today presented its IV Yearbook of the Brand Restoration in Spain, together with The NPD Group and the KPMG consultancy.

The recovery has been gradual, it began to appreciate at Easter and during the summer months the market recovered more than 80% of its pre-pandemic business. “The outlook is good for 2022. Today there are already segments that have reached their prepandemic sales and the expectations are to continue recovering sales in the coming months,” said Edurne Uranga, director of Foodservice at NPD in Spain.

According to the NPD data, hesector sales in the first nine months of the year are still 7,320 million euros (-25.7%) below of the same period of 2019 and will close 2021 between 19.8% and 22.9 below those registered the prepandemic year.

Brand catering has already reached a market share of 31% over commercial catering until September, six points more than at the end of 2019, according to the yearbook. In the case of delivery, the business volume has doubled and already has a share of 8%.

Prices

“The commercial restoration chains have already left behind most of the significant negative impacts that the pandemic has had on all of us. Thus we face a next 2022 recovery, development and high growth, based on recovering lost positions complemented by an outstanding volume of new store openings “, said Carlos Prez Tenorio, president of Restauracin Brands.

The sector recognizes some uncertainties that could influence the recovery, such as the rise in costs, although it indicates that this increase has not yet been passed on to the consumer. It is undeniable that there is an increase in costs. The operators of the sector are aware of the efforts that families are making and do not want to affect the recovery of consumption and are making a tremendous effort not to transfer them, “said Enrique Porta, the partner responsible for Consumption and Distribution of KPMG in Spain. .

“We have to see if this is temporary or structural. In the first case there is the capacity not to do it but if many months pass with these increases, something will have to be transferred to prices,” he says.

Carlos Prez Tenorio has also assured that companies “are having the sensitivity of trying to maintain price competitiveness, carrying the profitability of the business behind him. “” If this inflationary moment is temporary, perhaps we can save it without impacting the consumer, but if it is delayed in time, there will be no choice but to do so, “he added.

According to NPD Group, 2022 will move between the complete recovery compared to the prepandemic year (+ 0.7%) and a more negative outlook, affected by possible new waves of infections, in which the sector will still close 16% below 2019.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more