12/18/2021 at 17:58 CET

The General Assembly of Club Atlético Osasuna has approved this Saturday the accounts for the 2020/21 season and the budget for the current 2021/22 academic year, which amounts to 70 million euros due to the increase in television rights and the return of the public to the stadiums, and exceeds the 66.7 million received in the previous campaign.

Regarding the accounts for the 2020-2021 season, Osasuna closed with a profit of 1.3 million euros and a net debt of 56.8 million, mainly attributed to the impact of the covid, which has reduced the income of these two years in about 12 or 14 million euros, an amount that would have been relevant to face the significant investments made both in the staff and in the stadium, for which they had to resort to financing.

At the meeting, which took place in the auditorium of the Museum of the University of Navarra, the delegate members have also chosen the composition of the Body for the Defense of Members and the Disciplinary Body of the Club.

The president of the club, Luis Sabalza, opened the Assembly with a review of the main sporting and economic milestones of the last year, in which “the pandemic has not only deprived us of our heart, which is the fans, for many months. has caused us great financial damage“, since the soccer sector has been” very punished “by the Covid crisis.

“There are clubs that are in a situation that is approaching bankruptcy. This is not the case of Osasuna, since the financial muscle that we had acquired in recent years has helped us to weather the storm, but this does not mean that the storm it has not done harm, “he has stated, according to Osasuna on his website.

A) Yes, Sabalza has estimated that the covid has made Osasuna lose 14 million euros, an “enormous” figure for a club like Navarre which, together with the investment made in the staff and in the reform of El Sadar, now have a greater debt than in recent years.

“It is evident that we could have chosen to reduce that figure with the sales of, for example, two players from the house that you will all have in mind. However, the decision of this board of directors was to renew them. Osasuna could not weaken if he aspires to continue growing “, has justified.

Likewise, the president also has shown its “respect and admiration” for the “ten partners who have decided to step forward by and for Osasuna”, in reference to the candidates for the Body for the Defense of the Partner and the Disciplinary Body.

He has also explained the state of the assets, in such a way that he has influenced the intention of the board of directors to undertake throughout the next season the repurchase of a part of Tajonar “to provide Osasuna with new facilities that promote and reinforce the work that is being carried out with the base “.

“It is a project that excites me enormously because when I became president in 2014, any option to regain equity was far away. And I hope to return here next year to ask all of you for your vote so that Osasuna recovers something that he should never have lost. “, it is finished.