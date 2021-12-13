Despite all the accusations that have been made against the organization of and the amount of things that have happened, the 79th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 9.

It seems that this was the year of the complaints and of the people who have raised their voices on the one hand, J Balvin was against the Grammys, and then the public complaints against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

And it is that thousands rose up against the award for nominating productions that are made and released through the famous streaming platforms, but now everything continues.

It was through the social networks of the Golden Globes that the full list of nominees was released, where “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” (The Power of the Dog) lead the nominations in the film categories, both with seven nominations.

While on the TV side they were concentrated by “Succession”, with a total of five; and on the side of streaming platforms: Netflix was first with 17 in cinema and HBO / HBO Max in television, with 15.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano Don’t Look Up Licorice Pizza tick, tick … BOOM! West Side Story (2021)

Best Drama Movie

Belfast CODA Dune King Richard The Power of the Dog

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland) Drive My Car (Japan) The Hand of God (Italy) A Hero (Iran and France) Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Screenplay for a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song – Film

King Richard – “Be Alive” Charm – “Two Little Caterpillars” Belfast – “Down to Joy” Respect – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” No Time To Die – “No Time To Die”

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan – Belfast Ciarán Hinds – Belfast Troy Kotsur – CODA Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021) Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Animated Film

Charm Flee Luca My Sunny Maad Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog Will Smith – King Richard Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos Lady Gaga – House of Gucci Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard – Annette Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up Emma Stone – Cruella Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up Peter Dinklage – Cyrano Andrew Garfield – tick, tick … BOOM! Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021) Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch Germaine Franco – Encanto Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish Nicholas Hoult – The Great Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Elle Fanning – The Great Issa Rae – Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game Billy Porter – Pose Jeremy Strong – Succession Omar Sy- Lupine

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Christine Baranski – The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale Michaela Jaé Rodríguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany – Wandavision Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage-TV Michael Keaton – Dopesick Ewan McGregor – Halston Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage-TV Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision Margaret Qualley – Maid Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best TV Drama Series

Lupine The Morning Show Pose Squid Game Succession

Best Television Movie

Dopesick Impeachment: American Crime Story Maid Mare of Easttown The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actress for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick Andie MacDowell – Maid Sarah Snook – Succession Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor for Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Kieran Culkin – Succession Mark Duplass – The Morning Show Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great Hacks Only Murders in the Building Reservation Dogs Ted Lasso

