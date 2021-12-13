Despite all the accusations that have been made against the organization of and the amount of things that have happened, the 79th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 9.
It seems that this was the year of the complaints and of the people who have raised their voices on the one hand, J Balvin was against the Grammys, and then the public complaints against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
And it is that thousands rose up against the award for nominating productions that are made and released through the famous streaming platforms, but now everything continues.
It was through the social networks of the Golden Globes that the full list of nominees was released, where “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” (The Power of the Dog) lead the nominations in the film categories, both with seven nominations.
While on the TV side they were concentrated by “Succession”, with a total of five; and on the side of streaming platforms: Netflix was first with 17 in cinema and HBO / HBO Max in television, with 15.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano Don’t Look Up Licorice Pizza tick, tick … BOOM! West Side Story (2021)
Best Drama Movie
Belfast CODA Dune King Richard The Power of the Dog
Best foreign film
Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland) Drive My Car (Japan) The Hand of God (Italy) A Hero (Iran and France) Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Screenplay for a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song – Film
King Richard – “Be Alive” Charm – “Two Little Caterpillars” Belfast – “Down to Joy” Respect – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” No Time To Die – “No Time To Die”
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan – Belfast Ciarán Hinds – Belfast Troy Kotsur – CODA Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021) Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Animated Film
Charm Flee Luca My Sunny Maad Raya and The Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog Will Smith – King Richard Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos Lady Gaga – House of Gucci Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard – Annette Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up Emma Stone – Cruella Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up Peter Dinklage – Cyrano Andrew Garfield – tick, tick … BOOM! Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021) Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch Germaine Franco – Encanto Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish Nicholas Hoult – The Great Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Elle Fanning – The Great Issa Rae – Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game Billy Porter – Pose Jeremy Strong – Succession Omar Sy- Lupine
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Christine Baranski – The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale Michaela Jaé Rodríguez – Pose
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany – Wandavision Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage-TV Michael Keaton – Dopesick Ewan McGregor – Halston Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage-TV Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision Margaret Qualley – Maid Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best TV Drama Series
Lupine The Morning Show Pose Squid Game Succession
Best Television Movie
Dopesick Impeachment: American Crime Story Maid Mare of Easttown The Underground Railroad
Best Supporting Actress for Television
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick Andie MacDowell – Maid Sarah Snook – Succession Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor for Television
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Kieran Culkin – Succession Mark Duplass – The Morning Show Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great Hacks Only Murders in the Building Reservation Dogs Ted Lasso
