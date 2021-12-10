Just 15 days before Christmas finally arrives in homes around the world, some celebrities have shown off their luxurious trees and the rest of the decoration of their homes through social networks.

However, the competition for extravagance is still up in the air, and now it was the turn of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez.

The couple will receive their twins next year 2022, so they did not let the pandemic and the waves of infections take away the most beautiful date from the rest of their offspring.

The romance of the footballer and the model is just over four years old as they began in 2017 and have formed a beautiful family in the company of their four children, Alana Martina being the only biological daughter they have in common.

And it is that the celebrations have always been the perfect excuse for both to splurge and “throw the house out the window”, from birthdays, year-end anniversaries and of course Christmas.

Since they are together, the Argentine-born model has always shared every detail of her family and the celebration it has, so she could not wait to show off the decoration of her immense mansion in England.

Expensive christmas

From their extravagant gifts, to their travels, the couple have not been afraid to show every detail of their luxurious life, so they took to social networks to share the beautiful Christmas Eve that awaits them.

These will be the first Christmas holidays of the 27-year-old model, living in Manchester and without a doubt, they plan to spend the festivities in their respective countries of origin in the company of their family.

The couple’s impressive mansion is already dressed up for Christmas. Photo: IG / georginagio

However, the couple did not want to be left behind when it comes to decorating their home, and Georgina shared what her beautiful pine-decorated staircases look like at the foot of them and next to her piano.

The image was shared by Georgina through her InstaStories, and they showed the Christmas atmosphere with the huge stairs decorated with garlands and some lights and spheres.

The model’s tree was a combination of arrangements in gold and silver in addition to having the family names in strategic places on it, while the huge crystal chandelier was visible above it.

CR7’s girlfriend also shared some arrangements that they have at the foot of a huge window, as the postcard was adorned with the tenderness of each of her children.

The footballer shared the tender image of his children. Photo: IG / Christian

The image was posted by the national team of the Portuguese federation, where the city of Manchester can be seen in the background at the feet of the minors, while they place the decoration of lights.

They are polar bears, gifts and reindeer lights on a ledge at the foot of a window.

