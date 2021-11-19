11/18/2021 at 19:01 CET

Every 18 November the European Day for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics is celebrated. A European public health initiative that aims to raise awareness about the threat that antibiotic resistance poses to health. And to insist that they be taken with great prudence and only for those ailments for which they can really be useful.

Because antibiotics do not cure infections caused by viruses, such as the common cold or the flu, and they are only effective at fighting bacterial infections. And the decision on its use is the exclusive competence of doctors.

The antibiotics are medicines that are used to treat infections caused by bacteria. They can act by eliminating them directly (bactericidal antibiotics) or by hindering their growth and multiplication (bacteriostatic antibiotics).

The inappropriate use, overuse or abuse of antibiotics have as a consequence the selection of strains of bacteria that can resist treatment, which is known as bacterial resistance, a reality that worries specialists due to the risk it could pose to health of people.

“Spain has never been a model in the appropriate use of antimicrobials and has one of the highest rates of bacterial resistance in Europe,” says Dr. Roi Piñeiro Pérez, member of the Medicines Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP).

However, in recent years and thanks to the awareness campaigns launched by the National Plan against Antibiotic Resistance (PRAN) of the Ministry of Health and other awareness initiatives worldwide, there has been a significant reduction in the use of antibiotics.

Antibiotics: Powerful Weapons When Used Right

“Antibiotics are very powerful weapons, but if we do not use them well they will cease to be useful,” warns Piñeiro.

“Bacteria are also alive and are fighting, like us, to survive. If we abuse one way of attacking too much, they will learn how to defend themselves. Unfortunately, today we already have super-resistant bacteria that have built their own bunker and are very difficult to treat, even with antibiotics, “says the AEP expert.

«During the first months of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, there was a worsening in said use that responded to the diagnostic and therapeutic uncertainty typical of those months. Fortunately, this trend has been reversed and currently the data on antibiotic consumption have improved again, ”says the infectologist.

This leads to a reduction in the rates of bacterial resistance, an aspect that favors all members of the community since infections by resistant bacteria increase mortality rates. “We are on the right track,” he assures.

Involving patients and doctors, key to improving use

To move towards the correct use of antibiotics, it is necessary, on the one hand, to improve public awareness and, on the other, equally important, to improve the training of health workers to prescribe them correctly.

“It is clear to any healthcare provider that they would not administer chemotherapy to a non-cancer patient. Nor would I request a CT scan or MRI for every patient who came to the emergency room. Nevertheless, Antibiotics are still prescribed with some lightness in many health centers in this country, both in Primary Care and in specialized care “, warns the representative of the Medicines Committee of the AEP.

Training among different health professionals in the use of this pharmacological intervention is highly variable and, in many aspects, deficient. For this reason, he points out, it would help a lot if the specialty of Infectious Diseases via MIR was officially recognized, “because it seems that all doctors know about antibiotics, and this is not always the case.”

If to this we add the pressure from citizens for doctors to prescribe an antibiotic, the result may not be appropriate. “As long as people continue to think that with antibiotics ‘you heal sooner and better’, we can only take small steps forward,” says Piñeiro.

When it is considered that antibiotics are being used inappropriately

Among the various reasons why the use of an antibiotic may be considered inappropriate, the most common are:

Incorrect prescription by a physician: when administered without a well-founded suspicion that a bacterial infection may exist.

It would be the classic “just in case”, which has a significant human component (fear of leaving a possible bacterial infection untreated) but no scientific component. The key to reversing this trend is ongoing training for health workers.

Maintain antibiotic treatment for longer than necessary. It is another common mistake among prescribing physicians. Each disease needs a number of days that are well defined in protocols and consensus documents. Longer treatment time does not imply a better cure of the infection.Do not perform the so-called de-escalation antibiotic. When there is no certainty of a possible bacterial infection, an antibiotic is generally administered empirically, taking into account the type of disease and which are the microorganisms that we should treat most frequently.

As soon as it is certain which is the bacteria causing the disease, either through cultures or rapid diagnostic tests, the treatment should be changed to the antibiotic that specifically covers said bacteria according to the antibiogram. That is, direct the treatment.

Maintain antibiotic treatment once it has been shown that an infection is caused by a virus, or another microorganism that cannot be treated with antibiotics, and there is no or no suspected bacterial superinfection, and although it is becoming less frequent, the use of antibiotics without a prior prescription should also be considered inappropriate.

That box of antibiotics in which there were four pills left over, should not be taken if there has not previously been a medical prescription.