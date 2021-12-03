Today, the links between entertainment figures and drug traffickers have been on the front pages of various media, and now it is Charly López’s turn.

Since the launch of the book ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’ by Anabel Hernández, some names have come to light from the middle of the show, but now, it is the turn of the former member of “Garibaldi”, Charly López.

Related news

And it is that the publication has caused a lot of noise among some famous people on TV, as it has linked them directly and has had affairs with some gangsters in the world of drug trafficking.

However, one of the names that also appears on the pages of the book is that of the former Garibaldi, who allegedly had a close relationship with Édgar Valdez Villarreal alias ‘La Barbie’.

“I knew I was a businessman, I never have to question, nor do I have to …”, Charly López. Photo: IG / charlylopezgar / .

According to the statements of the publication, Ingrid Coronado’s ex-husband, the drug trafficker had even invested in one of the model and actor’s nightclubs.

Charly López and “La Barbie”

Once the bomb exploded, the singer decided to break the silence and speak for the cameras of the program ‘De Primera Mano’, (where today he is as a guest host) and admitted having met him and lived with him.

The dancer assures that he has nothing to hide, and in his defense he assured that it was in his youth stage and when he was in full party because of his age.

According to Charly, he assures that they did not maintain a friendship as such, since he met him at work, but he never asked for his credentials, but he assures that he lived with him more than once since they were “in the blowout.”

What is, is that I will never deny that I did know him … “, Charly López. Photo: IG / charlylopezgar / .

“We had to work many times. You don’t know who you’re working for, because you don’t ask for credentials, but it was my turn. I’m going to clarify the book, I think it’s time. I did know ‘La Barbie’, I met him in different places, in restaurants, because at that time I was at the blowout, so I went to a club in Polanco, and Insurgentes, to everything … “.

The singer claims to have a clear conscience, as he assures that he did not commit any crime, since he never knew for sure who it was.

In the middle of the broadcast, Charly López assured that ‘La Barbie’ was a charming man and he never had to see him armed, or taken, far from it, taking drugs.

“I ran into him in restaurants, in many I could have sat with him because I was alone or he was accompanied, but I really did not know who he was and it is not a crime, they accuse me of illicit impoverishment.”

“… From my very personal point of view, I don’t want them to take it the wrong way”, Charly López. Photo: IG / charlylopezgar / .

In addition, the former member of “Only for women”, said that as a customer he attended many times and even sat at his table with him and he was always a very respectful and affectionate man.

“He came to my place ‘El Congo’, he came to go several times, I attended him as a client, many times he could sit at my table, or there were already several friends, they no longer fit, but he went with his wife or with a friend. It was a guy who treated me, he was very affectionate, very respectful, he told me ‘How is my Charly’ ”

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE