Celebrities like Heidi Klum and Kylie Jenner have positioned themselves as Halloween queens for their impressive and monstrous creations, but around Christmas time, no one can beat the top representative, American singer Mariah Carey.

And is that at 52 years of age, Carey has established himself as a benchmark of the holidays, and proof of them is his beautiful and traditional Christmas carol: “All i want a Christmas in you.”

Related news

It is worth mentioning that his Christmas fame dates back to 1994, as it became his fourth studio album, which was released in the United States on November 1 of that year by Columbia Records, which has 10 Christmas songs, both traditional as source material.

Since then, the singer’s career has risen to place her as one of the top pop stars, because according to Nielsen SoundScan, until March 2013, “Merry Christmas” sold 5 million 298 thousand copies only in the United States, where it became Carey’s fourth best-selling album.

But without a doubt, the song that has shone since then was the first on the album, and it is “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, to the point of becoming a massive success for the artist.

And it is that since its premiere it was placed in the first place of the lists in several countries such as Australia, Austria, New Zealand, France, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

While in others such as the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan it was placed in the second position as the most listened to Christmas song of all.

And it is that over the years, several artists have come out who have made their own versions of the song, such as Dave Rodgers (1996), Shania Twain (1998), My Chemical Romance (2004), Miley Cyrus (2007), Michael Bublé (2011) and Ariana Grande (2012) and Danna Paola (2020).

For this reason, Mariah Carey has always focused on this holiday to dedicate herself to shine like the star that she is, and proof of this are her large and beautiful outfits with which she always appears and that you will surely want to wear at Christmas.

Mariah Carey Christmas outfits that you are going to want to wear

It is no secret to anyone that the famous New York singer has always been one of the most beautiful and sensual women in the music industry, which is why she has inspired more than one with her spectacular Christmas outfits.

The first of them is the beautiful red gala dress with which she will welcome Christmas this year 2021, because it was through her Instagram account where she shared the spectacular outfit which highlights her spectacular curves.

The star is now ready to receive Christmas. Photo: IG / mariahcarey

The singer shared a video of a dress with a “V” neckline and a slit in the back with matching heels while she is seen destroying the traditional Halloween pumpkins, while in another shot she shows a costume of Santa Claus set.

And it is that the red color not only highlights its beauty, but it is also the characteristic color of the time, so a year before, Luis Miguel’s ex-girlfriend shared another model in red and sequin of the same color.

Like a queen, Mariah

Carey knows very well how to steal Christmas. Photo: IG / mariahcarey

And it is also in 2020, the star shared a very sexy model for the Christmas season, as she was seen with a short dress with a flowing skirt with some applications in gold.

Without a doubt, the outfit was quite applauded by its thousands of followers, as it revealed its physical attributes.

The holiday also brings out its sexiest stage. Photo: IG / mariahcarey

It should be remembered that last year, the singer launched by the hand of Apple TV, the long-awaited Magical Christmas Special by Mariah Carey, a musical event that aimed to bring a festive spirit through songs and dances.

Stars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Tiffany Haddish, Jermaine Dupri and many more appeared at the event.

And is that like a queen of the time, Mariah Carey left everyone with their mouths open by wearing a beautiful white party dress shaped like a snowflake completely covered in silver sequins and a mini dress inspired by the “Nutcracker”.

Without a doubt, it was one of her most spectacular outfits. Photo: IG / mariahcarey

And it is that throughout the event, the American star and singer also wore a Carey also wears a low-cut minidress with a sequined tartan print applied on top, cataloged as one of the favorites.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE