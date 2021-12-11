Inés ‘N’: The very expensive outfits she wore before escaping | INSTAGRAM

Since the accusation against the famous conductive from Aztec TV, Inés ‘N’, the information about her and the luxurious life she led just before escaping from the authorities began to emerge immediately and each time they are in charge of analyzing all the details more, this time for this same reason we will address what they were the luxurious outfits she wore in Christmas Y end of the year.

You want me on the official Instagram of the ex driver from ‘Selling’, several of these outfits that he wore with great pride have been shared, however, the last of his locations were only the ones communicated to try to defend himself.

Currently the businesswoman and also a model is being sought by the authorities around the world, it even has an Interpol red token so its status before the law is fugitive, so far his whereabouts are unknown.

We will begin to address your great taste for fashion and travel, a situation that has made social networks turn on several times thanks to the expensive lux that they have discovered that he used on these dates of celebrations, something that he did not think twice to show off.

In the last Christmas that she lived without problems of this type, Inés wore a gray coat and a black blouse, accompanied by jeans, something casual but the brands have been analyzed by some Internet users and they assure they are very expensive.



Inés ‘N’ did not hesitate to show off her elegant and very expensive clothing sets at these celebrations.

For the New Year’s Eve party, she also received a very striking outfit, this time with an embroidered coat, a dark blouse and sleeves so unusual that they came to surprise the users who saw them.

There is no doubt that her fashion sense is very sharp, she does not wear common clothes and always seeks to stand out, although at this time she may regret having exposed the heavy expenses she made on herself, perhaps thinking that she should have worn a lower profile.

For the moment we will continue to share with you all the interesting information about Inés and of course also the news that may arise about her case that has already lasted for several months and that has not stopped generating controversy in the world of social networks and the Internet. .