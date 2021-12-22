12/22/2021 at 12:46 CET

The National Police has detained in Fuengirola to a 49-year-old businessman for allegedly sexually abusing and harassing several workers in a chain of beauty centers. As reported today by the Malaga Provincial Police Station, the man started a harassment in their working conditions when women refused his claims. To the arrested, to whom they already knew antecedents for facts of the same nature, is attributed a presumed responsible for a crime against sexual freedom and indemnity.

The investigation, carried out by agents of the Family and Women’s Attention Unit (UFAM) of the Fuengirola Local Police Station, started at the beginning of november, when some Employees of a chain of hairdressing and beauty centers denounced situations of abuse, harassment and harassment by their employer.

According to the investigations, the investigated I individually cited the workers inside an aesthetic cabin claiming privacy and under the pretext of review career goals, a situation that the boss took advantage of to make them sexual statements and touching. When the injured showed themselves reluctant to agree to their sexual pretensions, this began a harassment of them from the labor point of view, punishing them with forced transfers to hairdressers with fewer clients, shift changes or assigning them less volume of work, circumstances that would negatively revert to the income to be received by the workers, who receive the most of his salary for goals achieved, according to the police version.

Among the procedures carried out, the agents obtained the witness evidence of five injured and a witness, which finally led them to the arrest of the investigated for his alleged involvement in a crime against sexual freedom and indemnity. The suspect was not the first time he had been arrested for crimes of the same nature, having been investigated by similar events in the years 2018 and 2020. The proceedings before the investigation were made available to the Investigating Court number 2 of Fuengirola.