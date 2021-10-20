10/20/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

The owner of the plane in which the Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala crashed asked that David Ibbotson, the pilot of the trip, he will no longer pilot the aircraft, due to the air infractions he had committed.

Fay Keely, owner of the plane, participated this Wednesday in the trial of David Henderson, who pleaded guilty to organizing Sala’s flight without having the necessary permits, but who denied the charges of having acted negligently and endangering the plane.

According to Keely’s testimony, she told Henderson that pilot David Ibbotson should not fly the plane because he had been alerted to two violations by British air authorities.

“I made it clear that I shouldn’t fly the aircraft,” he told a jury in Cardiff. Henderson is accused of knowing that Ibbotson was not qualified and still giving the green light to make the Nantes-Cardiff route the night of January 21, with the bad weather conditions in the English Channel that ended up shooting down the plane and with the lives of Sala and Ibbotson.

According to Keely, she bought the plane, on Henderson’s advice in 2015, and he was left in charge of maintaining the contracting work for the aircraft, as well as choosing the competent pilots for the trips.

On July 6, 2018, Keely sent an email to Henderson warning that Ibbotson should not fly the aircraft anymore because the air authorities had notified him of two infractions when he was flying.

“I am not very confident in how you treat the aircraft. I think it would be best if I did not fly it again“, said.

Despite this, Ibbotson carried out the flight, according to the trial because Henderson was in Paris and he could not take Sala directly to Cardiff.

In addition, as revealed by the investigation into the deaths of the footballer and the pilot, Ibbotson did not have a commercial travel license and his permit to fly the crash aircraft had expired.