10/26/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

.

The private owners of the tourist apartments will have to give the State security forces and bodies information about the identity of the guests to those who host, according to a royal decree approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers that extends this obligation to tour operators and digital platforms.

Specifically, as reported by the Executive in the Council’s reference, the approved initiative extends to tour operators, digital platforms and non-professional individuals the obligation to identify clients to whom they rent accommodation or vehicles before the Security Forces.

Until the approval of the royal decree, regulations required to communicate customer data to companies dedicated to accommodation such as hotels, pensions, camping, bungalows or tourist apartments.

However, add the reference, “the appearance in the sector of new actors and intermediaries -tourist operators, digital platforms and non-professional individuals- necessitated an update of the standard“.

Thus, the royal decree “adapts” the regulation “to the current reality and the needs for the prevention of security threats, especially in the face of the activity terrorist and from organized crime “, since in both cases, the logistics of accommodation and the acquisition or use of motor vehicles are of special relevance.

In this way, tour operators and digital platforms that provide services in Spain must register in a computerized record of activities, to which they must provide information on the operations carried out and the basic data of the client.

Non-professionals

In the case of non-professional people who rent an accommodation or vehicle to third parties will not have to be entered in the registry, but they will they will have to communicate the same information about their operations and customers.

Therefore, the measure approved by the Executive includes the creation of two single centralized records: one for accommodation and the second for vehicles, with the data to prevent, investigate, detect or prosecute criminal offenses, in accordance with the applicable personal data protection regulations.

The Council of State, in its mandatory opinion, has validated the project by understanding that “there are public security reasons that advise proceeding with this regulatory development to ensure an effective response to threats to citizen security from terrorist activity and crime. organized”.