Internet connection problems at home are common and may be due to the poor coverage of your router. If you are sick of it, there is a pack that can solve all your problems.

Despite the advances in wireless networks in recent years, many users are still anchored in their old WiFi router, which usually causes problems of all kinds and is transferred by the operator on duty. However, all these problems can have an easy solution: change the router.

There are several options, such as buying a router with WiFi 6, a standard that many mobiles already have or the PlayStation 5. The other alternative is the Mesh WiFi or mesh WiFi network, which avoids all kinds of obstacles, even in large houses.

Right now there is a pack of three routers with WiFi Mesh reduced by no less than 52% on Amazon, so it goes down to only 62.99 euros.

This pack of routers with WiFi Mesh will greatly improve your connection in large spaces, even if there are obstacles that block the network signal.

Their advantage is that they create a single, seamless and seamless wireless network. These Tenda models can cover up to 300 square meters without problems, so you can move through various plants or the garden without ever losing connection.

Its configuration is quite simple through the Tenda application, after connecting by cable to your operator’s router, something recommended to be able to make them work in “bridge mode”.

It has Alexa, to be able to communicate with the routers and control your smart home, in addition to doing speed tests in real time.

There are many other models of WiFi Mesh routers that are worthwhile, several of them from this brand, one of the most sold on Amazon in the connectivity sector.

If you suffer from connection cuts or so-called “dead zones” somewhere in your home, it is an investment that you will surely pay for quickly and that will save you more than one headache.

