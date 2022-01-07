In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Turn your house into a smart and connected home with this pack that contains the Google Nest Hub device, and a third-generation Chromecast.

With smart screen and speaker you can control appliances, request information, watch series, or listen to music. And with Chromecast, connect any screen, even older ones, to the Internet.

Get the pack consisting of a Google Nest Hub (Second Generation) smart display and Chromecast (Third Generation) for only 75.29 euros in Media Markt, with free shipping and three months of YouTube Music as a gift. It’s a 33% savings.

Keep in mind that in the tab you will only see the smart screen, you have to go down to the Combine your product section, and here you will see the screen pack + Chromecast.

Google Nest Hub 2 + Chromecast 3 pack for only 75.29 euros

Second Generation Google Nest Hub combines a Bluetooth speaker with a display with the Google Assistant, so you can control everything with your voice.

On the screen you can watch Netflix, Disney +, YouTube, and everything you want, in addition to listening to music with Spotify and the like.

Using the voice you can ask to show you the weather, check data, watch the news, find a video recipe, or whatever you want.

It is also possible control Google Nest-compatible appliancessuch as thermostats, light bulbs, cameras, or doorbells.

You also have the option of make hands-free calls, receive mobile notifications, emails, run apps, games, and much more.

The Third Generation Chromecast, meanwhile, is used to connect to the Internet any display that has an HDMI connector: televisions that are not Smart TVs, monitors, etc.

From Chromecast you can stream YouTube, Netflix, Disney + etc. at 1080p resolution and up to 60 fps. Also music, games, and thousands of apps and services.

Even streaming the screen of your mobile or PC, which is known as Mirror Mode.

