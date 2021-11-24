11/23/2021

On at 20:45 CET

Angel Alonso Gimenez

The succession of supports to the 2022 budgets is incessant. If on Monday it was EH Bildu, Más País and Compromís, this Tuesday it was Nueva Canarias, PDeCAT, and above all, ERC, the preferred ally, 13 deputies. Everything indicates that the PNV will officially join in the next few hours. And that the deputy of Teruel Existe, Tomás Guitarte, still reluctant. If both formations enter, the level of support that the Government achieves will be similar to that of last year, when 188 parliamentarians said “yes.”

At the moment, the balance of votes in favor is at 180, which means that next year’s accounts will be approved in Congress. After that, they will face the Senate process. The backup flow has been caused, more or less, 40 concrete pacts, although there is more.

🔴 LIVE Press conference by the minister of @territorialgob and government spokesperson, the minister of @IgualdadGob and the minister of @inclusiongob to report on the agreements adopted at today’s #CMin meeting. https://t.co/hKjaLG6xvD – La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) November 23, 2021

It is a success, without a doubt, since all the parties represented in Congress with more or less ideological affinity would enter the fork. The center right is completely out, from the PP to Vox through Cs, UPN and Forum. Canary Coalition is not, for now, nor the CUP. The BNG has opted for abstention and the unknown of JxCat still remains, four seats.

For the second consecutive year, the coalition of PSOE and United We Can manage to unite all its allies, or potential allies, around the public accounts. This allows it to face 2022 with the guarantee that there will be a financial and economic instrument more attached to the arrival and circulation of European funds.

ERC mystery solved

Talks until 3 in the morning this Tuesday, continued in the morning, they have settled the great challenge of the Government in the forging of the support to the budgets. The PSOE could have relaxed after securing the votes in favor of the five deputies of EH Bildu. As it is almost certain that they will be joined by the PNV, which brings the sum to 11, the socialists could have tried to abstention from the Catalan independentists and add More Country, Compromís, Teruel Existe, PRC or Nueva to the basket of yeses. Canary Islands.

🎥[VÍDEO] #conseller @JosepGCambray: “The Catalan linguistic model is built on the foundations of a broad social, pedagogical and political consensus” “That a jutge determined ❌ the percentage of hours that cal per learn a language, it is an ❗️anomaly” pic.twitter.com/g36ufNcEOP – Republican Esquerra (@Esquerra_ERC) November 23, 2021

But they have fought for Esquerra’s backing due to the repercussions it has for the political stability of the coalition executive. In the end, the law that became the key to the pact, the audiovisual, has been closed.

Shielding of co-official languages ​​in audiovisual platforms, territorial investments, environmental gestures, and as a common denominator, money injections in infrastructures. These are the most characteristic features of the agreements that will lead to the great global agreement of the 2022 budgets.

Pact with ERC:

Quota for 6% of the production catalog of audiovisual platforms, such as Netflix or HBO, to be made in co-official languages ​​Distribution of the catalog made in Europe: 60% in Spanish and 40% in co-official languages ​​Mandatory inclusion of the offer of subtitling and dubbing in co-official languages ​​Guarantee that a minimum of 15% of public television production will be in co-official languages ​​Incentives: 10% of the advance funding allocated by the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts will be It will direct to productions in co-official languages. Increase in investments in Catalonia up to 19%, in compliance with the Statute. There will be a public audit on the Social Security fund. The Mossos d’Esquadra will have early retirement at age 60. In 2022 there will be no improvement investments in the Via Laietana police station Transfer to the Generalitat of the management of the B-23 and B-30 highways Provision of 1.6 million euros to compensate r The elimination of tolls on the AP-7 and AP-2 In housing, transfer of 10 million to the Generalitat to buy SAREB homes and use them for the rental of young people. grants to acquire textbooks and teaching materials up to € 60 million Financing of four research and development projects for a total of 7.5 million There will be € 500,000 in the budgets for the first contracts in projects to mitigate the effects of the climatic emergency of the Ebro Delta.

Pact with EH Bildu:

The measures that form the so-called “social shield”, cases of the prohibition of evictions of vulnerable people who do not have a housing alternative or the delay in rent payments, will become permanent and, therefore, will not be subject to temporary plans. caused by the pandemic Compensation Fund for Asbestos Victims of 25 million euros ETB3 issuance throughout Navarra. Economic and territorial investments in the Basque Country and Navarra. Early retirement of Navarre leasehold police officers.

Pact with More Country:

Equalization of widow’s pensions in common-law couples, with respect to traditional marriages. 10 million to gradually boost the four-day working day. Ten million to boost the new working day. Creation of a supervisory agency in Artificial Intelligence. There will be 5 million for the hiring of counselors and psychologists in secondary schools. Study for the viability of a network of night trains of 100,000 euros. Creation of a Technical Office of the Mar Menor.

Pact with Compromís:

Investments in the Valencian suburban network. Some 23 million. Two million investment in the Palau de Les Arts. Fight against the plague of ‘cotonet’, very harmful to citrus: 500,000 euros. Boost to Valencian musical societies, up to 100,000 euros. Investment in metropolitan transport.

Pact with PDeCAT:

Access of social health entities to European funds Territorial investments.

Pact with Nueva Canarias:

Positive differential on corporate tax in the Canary Islands. Territorial investments.

Pact with PRC:

Tender for the Renedo-Guarnizo railway section Drafting of the Potes-Vega de Liébana highway project

The absence (for now)

The PNV has not yet given the final approval, but the prognosis that this is the case is consistent. It is based on the agreements already reached. The spokesperson for this group in Congress, Aitor Esteban, listed them last Friday, at a press conference he offered in Bilbao. Until this Tuesday the Government has accepted 41 amendments of the nationalists, although they can grow. This Monday it transpired, as El Periódico de España reported in the scoop, that it had managed to include in the budget law an extension of the aid that parents of minors with cancer receive until they are 23 years old, instead of up to 18 as now .

📹 @AITOR_ESTEBAN values ​​“positively & rdquor; the #investments made in the #Budgets, but warns that “there is still a long process in the Senate & rdquor ;. pic.twitter.com/NUXeIM98A1 – EAJ-PNV Kongresua (@EAJPNV_Congreso) November 19, 2021

This measure, plus those concerning territorial investments, and above all, plus the transfer of the full management of the minimum vital income, pave the way to the vote in favor.