01/03/2022 at 11:34 CET

The crisis of the pandemic by the coronavirus is already more than overcome in the paddle, which in 2021 has had un exceptional increase in licenses after suffering a small setback in 2020 due to COVID-19. The record that was reached in 2019 with 75,819 remains today as a mere anecdote given the significant sum of new licenses obtained in 2021 that we have just fired.

According to the data provided by the Spanish Paddle Federation, in 2021 there has been an increase of 21,324 licenses which supposes nothing less than a growth of 22% reaching 96,872 federated. If to these are added those of national technicians (1,020), national referee judges (514) and federated clubs (1,525), the end of 2021 is close to 100,000 licenses (99,931), an unprecedented figure.

Figures that show that paddle tennis is not only a sport fully established in Spain but that it continues to grow and evolve over the years and that it has not yet said the last word. This is how the president of the FEP, Ramón Morcillo, has expressed it: “This increase in licenses shows that paddle tennis in Spain still has a long way to go to continue growing”.

The statistics speak for themselves

| FEP

The leader considers which are the determining factors for this growth. “The federated paddle in Spain maintains an upward trend for more than a decade that, even, led us to beat tennis a couple of years ago; however, the constraints derived from The pandemic has accelerated this upward line of paddle tennis that has been shown to be a safe sport. The great work that all territorial federations have done in this regard, which has resulted in a notable increase in their licenses & rdquor ;.

Increase among youth

Let’s see how the new licenses are distributed with the data provided by the Spanish federation. If we first analyze the age ranges, we will see that half of the licenses registered at the end of last year (49.8%) correspond to athletes who do not reach the age of 39 While the other half corresponds to veteran paddle tennis, that is, those over 39 years of age (50.2).

Regarding young people, 13.4 corresponds to those under 19 years of age, among the under 23s (from 19 to 23 years old) 6% of new licenses have been computed while the band of players and absolute players (from 24 to 39 years) extends to 30.5 percent.

Catalunya, the most ‘suffering’ community by far

By territorial areas, The Federació Catalana de Pàdel continues to be the leader in the ranking of licenses with a total of 21,486 followed very far by the Andalusian who has a total of 12,634 licenses, which represents a large increase in this federation.

The federated amateur paddle tennis tournaments are a success

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

La Madrileña with 9,966 files of ‘sufferers’ is the third on the list while the Galician Federation follows closely with 9,226, this being the padel federative body that has experienced the highest growth in absolute terms compared to 2020 (more than 4,000 licenses) . From these four territorial federations come more than half (55 percent) of the federative padel files in Spain in 2021, as indicated by the FEP.

Behind them are the Padel Federation of the Valencian Community (8,184 licenses), the Basque Padel Federation (6,271 licenses), the Balearic Islands Padel Federation (4,828 licenses), the Canarian Padel Federation (3,646 licenses), the Cantabrian Paddle Federation (3,557 licenses), the Navarra Paddle Federation (3,515 licenses), the Castilla y León Paddle Federation (3,479 licenses), the Aragonese Paddle Federation (3,365 licenses), the Extremadura Paddle Federation (1,768 licenses), the Paddle Federation of the Region of Murcia (1,665 licenses), the Paddle Federation of the Principality of Asturias (1,316 licenses), the Paddle Federation of Castilla-La Mancha (868 licenses), the Paddle Federation of Castilla -La Mancha (868 licenses), the Ceuta Paddle Federation (177 licenses), and the Delegation of La Rioja (173 licenses).

The women’s paddle continues to rise

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Finally, in the gender distribution, there is also a clear trend towards an increase in female licenses, although today there are still more federated men who play paddle tennis. Thus, of the increase in licenses in 2021, 66.2% is for male tokens while 33.8 have a woman as holder, having registered a total of 7,207 more female licenses, the most important growth in the short history of paddle tennis. In total, a total of 14,116 male licenses have been registered in the federation in 2021, reaching the figure of 63,021.