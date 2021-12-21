Of the defeats that itch. Not only because of the rival, although it has been in clear improvement in recent days, also because of the symbolism. When your star returns after an injury you are supposed to make him the fat broth to make him feel at home again, but that feeling is far from what Ja Morant has experienced.. The point guard said, after the game, he was stunned by the reaction of some fans to his game, urging him to leave the pitch: “It’s frustrating for me. During the game I was running around the pitch and I heard some fans telling me to get out. off the track and sit on the bench. I don’t understand what they wanted to achieve, but they made it worse. Normally, you’ve seen it, it fuels me that someone says something negative about me, but tonight those comments have been painful for me “. It has reached him so deep that he has turned off his social networks to focus only on getting back into the best shape. You can vaguely understand the jokes, if they were not serious, because during the absence of twelve games of the game director, his teammates squared a spectacular 10-2 that has boosted them in the classification and that, as he also remarked before the journalists after losing, they came from beating the Thunder by 73 points in the which is the biggest difference in NBA history. This Monday the result was another: 99-102. Daigneault’s men link two in a row and hit the spirits of the Grizzlies and their best player, clearly upset by both his performance and that of the FedEx Forum fans.

The Grizzlies again struggled to get possessions forward on their pitches. They were 38% correct. They did not take advantage of anything to get a good performance from the fight on the rebound and to try to stop the rival by sending him to the personnel line. The 17 shots in play difference between one team and the other were not noticed. And the Thunder didn’t even need to have a hugely inspired day: Giddey’s usual bad percentages, a bombastic stat scorer, stuck with Gilgeous-Alexander and ‘Bisonte’ Dort, the others most sought after for attacks. of OKC.

Nothing seemed quite so catastrophic when the Grizzlies were +16 in the second quarter. The contest was quickly equalized, not even the rest was expected, and the pulse in the second half was taken better by the visiting team. In the decisive moments two plays, a penetration by Giddey and an action from the wing in which the defense on Shai was between or zero and minus one, left the distance at three. Dort, from the free throws, kept it for the last, a triple from Dillon Brooks that fell short. Like Memphis, who would have thought. These sudden changes are the old and the new normal, both, of the NBA.