11/18/2021 at 12:18 AM CET

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius highlighted the support of the fans in this Wednesday’s comeback against CSKA Moscow (81-73) and stated that the Palau Blaugrana “has a connection with this team & rdquor ;.

“We need to be more Serbs, Greeks and Lithuanians. The Palau has a connection with this team and can go further. You have to be demanding with the coach, with the player and also with the fans. The most important thing is that he encourages when we are worse & rdquor ;, declared the technician.

The Lithuanian coach stated that in the last quarter Brandon Davies and Nikola Mirotic “put the team on their backs & rdquor; to command the Barcelona comeback and highlighted the great delivery of the Spanish-Montenegrin player beyond the 21 points scored.

“For Mirotic it is very easy to score 20 points, but that way you don’t win the titles. Titles are won in matches like those of today, with discipline and struggle. If we want to do great things, everyone has to do little things & rdquor ;, Jasikevicius said.

He also valued that although CSKA “took Barça out of the field & rdquor; in the third quarter due to their aggressiveness, the Barça team “showed character & rdquor; to trace the match in the final minutes: “We understood that we had to suffer & rdquor ;.

Lastly, Jasikevicius confirmed that Cory Higgins, who has missed the last four games due to injury, will not be recovered for this Friday’s match against Asvel Villeurbanne and did not give details about the state of Nick Calathes, who ended the night touched.