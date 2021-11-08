11/08/2021 at 20:28 CET

Barça has played only one game at the Palau in the last six, wear that has been noticed on the squad that lacks freshness on the court, especially when it comes to the Euroleague.

But now the Sarunas Jasikevicius team is presented with the opportunity to face three consecutive duels at the Palau, which celebrated 50 years, where the support of the fans must be decisive now that the COVID measures allow the stands to be filled again.

Playing at home is always the best news and Barça needs to reconnect with the victory in the Euroleague, where he has suffered two consecutive defeats against Mccabi and Olimpia Milan, games in which the Lithuanian coach has complained of a lack of attitude, especially in the first minutes of the game.

The next challenge is Baskonia, who arrive at the Palau in low hours after having lost five of their last six games. Dusko Ivanovic’s team has only been able to surpass Unicaja, his last rival in Liga Endesa, by a tight 92-89.

Barça and Baskonia meet next Thursday (9:00 p.m.) in a match corresponding to the ninth day. Both arrive with doubts at the appointment, but it is the Basque team who has many problems in Europe. It is true that Barça has had two defeats, but it is also true that it is in a privileged third position thanks to its six wins. Against Baskonia at the Palau they must rediscover the path of triumph in Europe to stay in the top positions.

Valencia Basket in League

The next round at the Palau will be on Sunday, November 14, against Valencia Basket in a match on the tenth round of the Endesa League (6.30 pm). The Peñarroya team is not very much either, despite the fact that in their last commitment they beat Joventut in the domestic competition.

Barça cannot fail at the Palau against the ‘taronja’ team as they must continue the impressive run in the domestic competition with nine wins after nine games. Before those of Peñarroya he will look for a ten out of ten that would enter the history of the section, as he would get the best start in history that equaled against Obradoiro.

The CSKA to close the ‘trident’

And the Palau will be the protagonist again three days later when it will host CSKA Moscow (November 17, 9:00 p.m.). It is the most complicated match, on paper, of the three awaiting at the Palau. The Russian team will seek to recover the lost ground against Barça after the three consecutive defeats in the Euroleague against ASVEL Villeurbanne (70-68), Monaco (97-80) and Fenerbahçe (82-91), something that Barça wants to prevent all Costa as it aspires to add two new European triumphs before its public.

Three appointments therefore unavoidable for the culés that must become decisive to carry your team in the Palau.