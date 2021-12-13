12/13/2021 at 15:04 CET

.

The Palencia Christ Athletic, a neighborhood team founded at the foot of Cristo del Otero that achieved promotion to Second RFEF last season, will face RCD Espanyol tomorrow at the Balastera municipal stadium with the aim of recovering the football festival and the illusion of fans.

It will be tomorrow Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. on the La Balastera lawn, with a temperature of 4 or 5 degrees, and it will also be the first time that Cristo Atlético, the first team in the province of Palencia, faces a Primera, RCD Espanyol, a far superior rival economically and sportingly.

A superiority that Cristo Atlético will compensate for with the growing illusion that has been spreading little by little among the fans who hope to fill the stands of the Balastera (8,100 spectators), with more than 6,000 tickets already sold and the forecast of touching 7,000, according to has confirmed to . the directive of the Club.

Cristo Atlético, who beat Real Unión (2-0) in the first round, will jump onto the Balastera lawn to face “in a great match against a historic 1st Division team, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​winner of this 4 times. tournament “to live” the most important game without a doubt in our history and a great event for Palencia, “they say from the board.

They will do it with the low of Silva, the right-back sanctioned in the historic pass against Real Unión, but with the intention of recovering the fans (very touched since the disappearance of CF Palencia) and taking advantage of the support that this match can give them.

And it is that, since its foundation in 1985, at the foot of Cristo del Otero and in the Cristo neighborhood, where the first players rolled the ball on a dirt field, until this Tuesday, Cristo Atlético, a humble team that He has professionalized this year and has a budget of 420,000 euros, he has only signed an upward trajectory that has restored hope to the fans.

Espanyol faces the match with the utmost respect after the scare of the first round. The club has the lesson learned: in the premiere cupbearer was measured against Solares, from Regional Preferente and, despite signing a victory (2-3), he did not get rid of the suspense. In fact, the host took the second with eight minutes to go until the final whistle.

While waiting to confirm the squad list, the coach, Vicente Moreno, rotations are planned to gauge the physical wear of the team, which on Saturday faced Levante (4-3). The technician will give minutes to the less usual with the clear objective of going to the round.

Espanyol comes to the duel at a good time. The latest victory leaves the team two points behind the European zone in the Primera classification. Anyway, the Cup is a competition that excites the club and there are no excuses to face the KO tournament.

As for proper names, Palencia should mark the name of Loren Moron, author of three goals in the first crossing of the Copa del Rey and who is emerging as a starter tomorrow.

– Probable lineups:

Palencia Cristo Atlético: Guillermo; Erik, Gallego, Abel, Morante; Javi Bueno, Álvaro, Diego González, Alfredo Sualdea; Adrián Pérez and Edu Gallardo.

Espanyol: Joan García; Miguelón, Sergi Gómez, Calero, Dídac; Bare, Fran Mérida; Wu Lei, Melendo, Melamed and Loren Morón. .

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Stadium: La Balastera.

Time: 21.00