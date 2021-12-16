After having had a great performance earlier in the year, now the PancakeSwap (CAKE) token price is 70% below the all-time high of $ 44.18. Is it a good investment opportunity?

Despite the negative of having fallen so much, the price has been continuously respecting a support zone that it is currently in, behavior that may be saying that the current point may be a good place to start momentum.

At the time of this writing, CAKE is trading at $ 12.83, accumulating a slight loss of 0.10% in the last 24 hours, but maintaining a gain of 9.6% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 3.191 million, which is why it is ranked 53rd in the Crypto Online ranking.

A quick review of PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is an Automated Market Maker (AMM). In this platform, users deposit their coins to provide liquidity to a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange protocol.

In addition, it has other additional functions such as bounty pools, pools to participate in initial token offerings, an NFT market and a prediction market.

Currently, this AMM is the largest, and by far, the DeFi platform with the most daily active users.

The low fees to operate within this decentralized exchange, added to an intuitive and very complete interface, have taken it to where it is today.

CAKE is the main vehicle within this platform, so its development and scope goes hand in hand with the price behavior of its cryptocurrency. Although it has fallen a lot, it is still a long way from the $ 0.20 it was just a year ago. It seems that the fall is nothing more than a necessary correction, after a very aggressive speculative wave.

PancakeSwap Token (CAKE) Technical Analysis

Today on the daily chart we see that the price created a triple bottom formation above the support nearby at $ 10. This chartist figure announces a possible short-term trend change, and is confirmed once its neckline is crossed.

Now the CAKE token is trying to break through the triple-floor neckline, and it’s having some trouble getting there. However, it is still likely to do so soon.

PancakeSwap token daily chart technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

Forecast

In the weekly chart CAKE vs BUSD we see that the rally of the last few days is still not too relevant.

However, slowing down above the large support zone around $ 10 is a good first sign, as it tells us of the exhaustion of the bears after dragging the price so low.

The PancakeSwap token has been locking into a large descending triangle since the end of April. Although this is a bearish chart figure, as long as the support is not crossed, it should not be assured that the price will go much lower.

At the moment the long-term trend is clearly still in the hands of the bulls. The decline of the last few months is still a simple correction necessary after a bullish mega rally.

We may still see the CAKE token price in trouble in the short term. Maybe a little sideways as you keep getting closer to the tip of the triangle you’re in.

If the price manages to break through the downtrend line outlined in the figure, then we can be confident that good gains will follow.

Weekly chart of the price of the CAKE vs BUSD token. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related