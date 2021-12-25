The stellar Christmas day, the watchword in the NBA calendar, will be deeply altered by the pandemic, which together with the injuries will leave a discouraging outlook in many cases, although the league is content to be able to save a situation that seemed doomed to disaster.

They will again be 5 staggered games in their schedules: Knicks-Hawks (12:00 Eastern time), Bucks-Celtics (14:30), Suns-Warriors (17:00), Lakers-Nets (20:00 ) and Jazz-Mavericks (10:30 p.m.).

Of them, the most media coverage is, without a doubt, the Lakers-Nets and the most interesting the Suns-Warriors, a meeting in which the leadership of the West is at stake between the two best teams of the season. But do not forget also a very attractive Bucks-Celtics.

Of the 10 teams in the running, 5 have serious problems due to Covid-19. The teams in trouble are the Hawks, Celtics, Lakers, Nets and Mavericks.

We already know that they may not be at stake Bring young (Covid-19), Anthony Davis (injury), Kevin Durant (injury), Kyrie irving (in protocols before joining the season) and Luka doncic (Covid-19). Although there is also good news: James harden Y Giannis Antetokounmpo they have come out of the protocols. The first is going to play with total safety and the second is doubtful, although everything indicates that it will also be at stake.

This coming is a still photo taken at the time of writing this information, a photo that may change in the hours until the start of the day.

Let’s go in chronological order:

KNICKS-HAWKS

The Knicks have their casualties, including that of Derrick Rose, but everything points to recovering for this match 2 important players who were in the protocols: Rj barrett and Immanuel quickley.

The Hawks thing is another movie. They will play at Christmas without their big star, Trae Young. The team has 14 casualties (9 due to Covid-19), although some of them could finally participate in the game. In the protocols, in addition to Young, are among others Danilo gallinari Y Lou williams. From them comes Clint capela, which may be from the game.

BUCKS-CELTICS

Milwaukee enters the game in great condition after days of trouble. It only has 2 players out, with Giannis Antetokounmpo aiming to play the match after exiting the Covid-19 protocols. Bucks could have nearly his entire roster, including his big three.

Boston lives a very different reality. It is a non-stop. 5 new players are included in the protocols, although they could be in play today after leaving Covid-19 behind, players such as Al horford, Juancho Hernangómez or Jabari parker. The team of Udoka It has 14 players out (12 by Covid), but of those 14 there are 6 who could dress short today, which would save an almost certain suspension of the game.

SUNS-WARRIORS

It is true that Warriors will not be able to count, among others, with Andrew Wiggins Y Jordan poole, but it is no less true that this game is the most interesting of the day not only because of what the Suns and Warriors are doing this season, but also because both teams will present competitive squads.

Phoenix is ​​an oasis in the Covid desert. He has 3 well-known injury casualties and none from the pandemic. That gives a great team extra strength.

Golden State will have in the running Stephen Curry Y Draymond green, an important double presence, especially that of Curry, when it comes to selling the product. Andre Iguodala could play. Despite its casualties, Kerr you will still be able to line up a more than worthy team.

LAKERS-NETS

Lakers appear in the game without Anthony Davis (injury) and with a good number of casualties due to Covid-19. In total, 7 casualties (5 due to pandemic). But the team can count on Lebron James, Russell westbrook Y Carmelo anthony, a triple presence that saves the media aspect of the Christmas date.

Of course, it is hard for everyone not to see a LeBron James-Kevin Durant duel, because the second will not be at stake.

Brooklyn drags 8 casualties (6 due to Covid). They won’t be Durant Kyrie irving, LaMarcus Aldridge Y Joe harris, among others, and the one who will dress short will be James Harden, which slightly saves the furniture.

JAZZ-MAVERICKS

Party ruined because it is very unbalanced. Utah Jazz is a team oblivious to the bustle of injuries and the pandemic. Those of Salt Lake City just add 2 casualties, and players with little weight in the team. They have practically the entire squad active, with all their stars ready to jump onto the pitch.

The Mavericks situation is far away, with 10 casualties (7 due to Covid). Without Luka Doncic. But also without Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie bullock, Maxi kleber… The good news could be the return to the Latvian game Kristaps Porzingis.