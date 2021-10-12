Updated on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – 20:24

Castilla La Mancha is among the European regions most likely to suffer a negative economic impact in the medium term

The autonomous communities and municipalities of Spain suffered a hole in their public accounts of 12.3 billion euros in 2020 due to the increase in spending to face the disease and the fall in income, according to the annual barometer published this Tuesday European Committee of the Regions.

Thus, the regional and local authorities of Spain were the third most affected in absolute terms by this phenomenon, with a deficit in their public accounts of 12.3 billion euros, behind Germany (111 billion) and Italy (22.7 billion).

If the size of the losses is taken into account as a percentage of total revenue, the Member States most affected were Cyprus (25% less), Bulgaria (15.3% less) and Luxembourg (13.5% less).

At a global level, this ‘scissor effect’ generated losses in regions and local entities throughout the EU of approximately 180,000 million euros. Most of it, about 125,000 million euros, is explained by the increase in public spending to face the pandemic, while revenues fell by 55,000 million as a result of lower economic activity.

The barometer prepared by the European Committee of the Regions also points out that 130,000 million euros of these losses were borne by the regional and intermediate levels, as well as that the municipal corporations assumed the other 50,000 million.

“We must act effectively. The budgetary stability of regional and local entities must be restored and fiscal autonomy must be expanded, so that we can invest in the specific needs of people and not in a descending way,” claimed the president of the organization. , Apostolos Tzitzikostas, in the presentation of the report.

Along the same lines, the study highlights that eight Spanish communities (Catalonia, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Murcia, Extremadura, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and the Canary Islands) They are among the European regions most likely to suffer a negative economic impact in the medium term, according to the criteria included in the barometer (such as the weight of the tourism sector, culture, hospitality, or young people without work).

GAP BETWEEN THE COUNTRYSIDE AND THE CITY

On the other hand, the study reveals that the existing gap between the countryside and the city “may jeopardize the recovery”, making it “urgent to support digital cohesion”. In fact, the text underlines the “huge gap” between local and regional authorities “who are already capable of harnessing the full potential of digital transformation” and “those others that are not yet fully digitized.”

The difference between the countryside and the city in terms of the percentage of people who use the Internet daily, continues the barometer, is “especially high” in Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Portugal. In contrast, the greater digital cohesion of the EU can be observed in Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

In the same sense, the European Committee of the Regions remarks that current efforts “are still insufficient” because the digital divide between urban and rural areas “It is only declining in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium” and “remains significant in all other Member States”.

MADRID WAS THE EUROPEAN REGION WITH THE HIGHEST EXCESS OF MORTALITY

Another aspect that the barometer addresses are the “profound differences” in the consequences of the pandemic. In this area, the Community of Madrid was the EU region with the highest percentage excess mortality in 2020 compared to the average number of deaths in the previous four years (44%).

Three other Spanish communities are on the list of ten European regions with the highest excess mortality in 2020: Castilla-La Mancha, in third place with 34%; Castilla y Len, in sixth place with 29%; and Catalonia, in eighth place with 27%.

