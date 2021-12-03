The Home from Paper comes to an end this Friday, December 3 and if you want to enjoy the last chapters of this series we leave you the deaths that you must take into account to understand the history and the schedule in which they will have access to the material in Netflix.

Netflix divided the final season of the series what is called in the US and Anglo countries Money Heist in two parts. The first half of the season premiered on Netflix in September 2021, and we only had to wait a few months for those final episodes.

Netflix

The deaths of the House

Nairobi’s death showed Money Heist viewers that no one is safe on the show, and Tokyo’s death confirmed that conclusion.

Cesar Gandia (José Manuel Poga)

Gandia (José Manuel Poga) became one of Money Heist’s biggest villains during his brief stint on the series. Gandia first tried to stop the group of robbers from inside the bank, and then took the fight outside and returned to finish what he started.

Oslo / Radko Dragic (Roberto García Ruiz)

Oslo (Roberto García Ruiz) He was part of the original group of thieves who robbed the Royal Mint of Spain. He was Helsinki’s cousin (Darko Peric), but their close relationship made them siblings. Oslo is hit on the head with a lever for one of the hostages who tries to escape from the Royal Mint of Spain.

René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre Rambla)

René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre Rambla)) is a Money Heist character we’ve known from Part 1, but we only saw his relationship with Tokio (Ursula Corbero) in Part 5. We also got to see René’s death and how it devastated Tokyo. .

René died while robbing a bank. He was shot and killed while he was in Tokyo and was trying to escape from the police. Money Heist did a great job of making us care about René in his short appearance in Part 5. His ghost has haunted Tokyo throughout the series so it was nice to put a face on the ghost and see and hear why Tokyo loved him. so much. .

Moscow / Agustin Ramos (Paco Tous)

Moscow (Paco Tous) He is the biological father of Denver (Jaime Lorente), but becomes the surrogate father of many of the robbers, especially Tokyo. Moscow is shot by the police in the Royal Spanish Mint. As he is dying, he says goodbye to his children, but these goodbyes make Moscow’s death even more tragic.

Because Moscow has become a father figure to thieves and the audience, his death is the first great one that truly hurts viewers and criminals. Moscow is not a perfect man, but throughout Money Heist, you know that he is doing the best he can to turn his son into a good man and survive in this world. Moscow’s death also forces Denver to grow up a bit, which we’ll see something in future parts.

Berlin / Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso)

Money Heist developed Berlin (Pedro Alonso) as a character that is supposed to divide the public. He’s a scary, funny, wacky, and sometimes the most down-to-earth character, so of course some fans will love him and some will hate him. However, no one can deny that Berlin is one of the most memorable characters in the series. That’s what made his inevitable death a little harder to swallow than many of the other deaths.

Tokyo / Silene Oliveira (Ursula Corbero)

Tokyo takes many hits before dying. The police wounded her to death, but the moment of her death occurred when she took out a grenade to remove Gandia and the other policemen. Tokio has been the narrator of Money Heist from the beginning, this gave viewers a false sense of security with her character.

Many believed that Tokyo would at least make it to the end of the Money Heist series, but since she died so soon and we have a few episodes left, we’re not sure if she will continue to be the narrator or if someone else will take over. Tokyo, being the narrator and still dying, made it pretty clear that no one is safe in the final episodes. Fans were obviously devastated when Tokyo died.

Nairobi / Agata Jimenez (Alba Flores)

Nairobi (Alba Flores) died after being shot in the head by Gandia. Unlike the deaths in Tokyo and Berlin, she could not choose death or make a great sacrifice for the group; She was killed. His life was stopped by a man who was the epitome of the terrible (racist, homophobic, selfish, violent, etc.), which is what made the death of Nairobi so hard to digest. It also didn’t help that no one saw it coming.

Nairobi’s death showed Money Heist viewers that no one is safe on the show, and Tokyo’s death confirmed that conclusion.

Time of liberation of the Paper House

If you follow Netflix closely, you’ll know that all new Netflix originals drop at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET on their scheduled release date. For Money Heist season 5 part 2, you can watch the final episodes at 12:00 am PT on Friday, December 3.

We know that is confusing for people who live all over the world. And, because this show is an international hit, fans around the world are trying to figure out when the new episodes will be released.

We share the release schedule for Money Heist season 5 part 2 where you live below!

Hawaii: 10:01 p.m. HST on Thursday, December 2 Alaska: 11:01 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, December 2 West Coast of the United States: 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, December 3 Mountain Time Zone: 1:01 a.m. MT on Friday, December 3, Midwest: 2:01 a.m.C on Friday, December 3, East Coast of the United States: 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, December 3, England: 8:01 a.m. BST on Friday, December 3. December France: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, December 3 Germany: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, December 3 Italy: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, December 3 Spain: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, December 3 Israel : 10:01 am IDT on Friday December 3 India: 1:31 pm IST on Friday December 3 South Korea: 5:01 pm KST on Friday December 3 Japan: 5:01 pm KST on Friday December 3 Sydney , Australia: 6:01 pm AEST on Friday, December 3

Will you watch Money Heist season 5 part 2 on Netflix as soon as it’s available? Spread the word to other Money Heist fans so they know when the final episodes of the series will be available to stream.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE