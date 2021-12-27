12/27/2021 at 16:00 CET

Penalties are throughout a season a bastion of points for teams. And the goalkeepers, those in charge of passing sentence from eleven meters. During this year 2021, in LaLiga Santander, up to four goalkeepers have saved three penalties.

The best in this facet is the Celta goalkeeper, Matías Dituro. The Argentine has managed to stop three of the four penalties that have been thrown at him this season. A really spectacular fact, that with a 75% of success places it as the best of the last decade, of the five major European leagues.

The other three goalkeepers have been: Yassine bonou, which with a 3/4, the Sevilla goalkeeper has achieved 37.5% is the second best goalkeeper of the year in this facet. Edgar Badía, Elche goalkeeper, has managed to stop 3 of the 9 penalties that have been taken, while Rui Silva has managed to stop 3 out of 10.

Kroos, the best assistant

In the assistant role, Toni Kroos is the one who takes the cat to the water in this 2021. The German Real Madrid has distributed up to 12 goals to his teammates in the league competition. No one has achieved more than him, although many have stayed close to him.

Jorge De Frutos closes the year with 11, the same as Karim Benzema, who closed the year as the player with the most participation in goals. The Atlético de Madrid players, Carrasco and Marcos Llorente, complete the ‘Top 5’, both with 10 assists.