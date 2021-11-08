11/08/2021

Act. At 10:34 CET

EP

The passenger who caused the medical emergency at Palma airport last Friday, causing the flight of a score of Moroccans, He was already arrested in Spain in 2020.

As reported by sources close to the case, the man had already been arrested in the Peninsula for damages and resistance to authority.

The passenger, a Moroccan man, is one of the 12 detainees for the episode that last Friday forced the airport to close for several hours. This is the person who had to be treated for an alleged diabetic coma, causing the plane, which was traveling between Morocco and Turkey, to have to land emergency at Palma airport around 7:00 p.m.

The man was taken by ambulance together with a companion to the Son Llàtzer Hospital, in Palma. At the time of the evacuation of the flight, several passengers of the plane, around twenty, ran down the runways.

The Civil Guard began looking for them and, therefore, the airport was closed and flights were diverted. The passenger who caused the medical emergency was arrested at the Son Llàtzer Hospital, after having been discharged from hospital, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime favoring illegal immigration and violation of the immigration law.

The rest of the detainees were arrested in Calle Manacor, in Palma; Sa Cabaneta and Es Figueral, in Marratxí; and in the vicinity of the Son Sant Joan airport. In addition, the detainees also include the passenger who left as a companion of the allegedly ill person and another passenger arrested for contempt and assault on the authority on the plane.

They go to court this Monday

The detainees will be accused of public disorder -although it is not ruled out that they are also charged with other crimes- and they will go to court this Monday afternoon in Palma. It will be the judge who determines if the return to their countries of origin is appropriate or if some other type of precautionary measure is adopted.

The National Police investigates whether the flight of the plane was orchestrated through a group of Facebook. They are trying to determine if there is a Facebook group of young Maghrebians where they talk about how to enter Spain through its airspace, describing a method that would be similar to the one that happened this past Friday at the airfield of the Balearic capital.

The delegate of the Government in the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, stressed on Saturday that “what happened on Friday night in Palma is an unprecedented event, which has not previously occurred at any Spanish airport point.”

Calvo specified that the detainees “At least they will have their return file, because it must be remembered that they are people who have arrived in the community irregularly, and when the judicial authority so determines, they will be returned to their countries of origin. “